ANC NEC puts an end to criminally charged members contesting for leadership positions

Criminally charged leaders, who have been made to step aside from their positions by the ANC, will be barred from contesting any leadership positions in the party.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) resolved that its guidelines governing the step-aside rule should be amended to explicitly state that leaders facing criminal charges cannot be allowed to be elected into office.

It's a major victory for the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his allies, who have been pushing for organisational renewal, particularly the cleaning up of the corruption-tainted image of the ANC.

The two-day special NEC meeting agreed that members, who had stepped aside voluntarily owing to them facing criminal charges, should not stand for any party position, ranging from branch executive committee to national executive committee level.

The party had, in February 2021, adopted guidelines and procedures on implementing the step-aside rule, which was aimed at improving the ANC's credibility and integrity,

But, in an internal document outlining the resolutions of the special NEC meeting, seen by News24, the party's highest decision-making body concluded there were no steps explicitly regulated as to whether members, who had stepped aside, could stand for election to executive structures of the organisation or not.

As a result, the meeting "noted with concern that this has resulted in confusion and serious reputational damage to the organisation", given that criminally charged members in Mpumalanga and eThekwini were elected into office.

This, according to the resolution document, led to the NEC "agreeing that any member who had stepped aside voluntarily following an indictment to appear in a court of law or on any charge should not be allowed to stand for a position on the branch, regional, provincial or national executive committees".

The party also said: "Likewise, any member who has been suspended in terms of Rule 25.70 following an indictment to appear in a court of law or any charge should also not be allowed stand for a position on the branch, regional, provincial or national executive committees."

The special NEC reiterated that the implementation of the step-aside rule constituted an important and ground-breaking element in the renewal and rebuilding of the organisation.

It added that it had mandated national office bearers to investigate and make proposals regarding any further amendments required for the effective implementation of the resolution.