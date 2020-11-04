1h ago

add bookmark

ANC NEC will not be disbanded and replaced by task team - Gwede Mantashe

Lizeka Tandwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gwede Mantashe.
Gwede Mantashe.
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
  • ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has dismissed any suggestion that the ANC leadership will be disbanded.
  • Mantashe was commenting on a meeting with a group calling themselves ANC Cadres.
  • The group is led by retired defence intelligence head Maomela "Mojo" Motau.

Disbanding the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) is out of the question.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said as much during an impromptu media briefing on Tuesday night.

The ANC held the briefing after media reports that a document by ANC cadres was discussed by the party's top brass which suggests a temporal disbandment of the NEC to solve the crisis in the party.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the 31-page document titled "ANC turnaround strategy 2025" suggested that a national task team (NTT) replace the NEC to rebuild the organisation.

This after a group calling themselves ANC Cadres held a summit to discuss the crisis facing the organisation.

Its leader, retired general Maomela "Mojo" Motau, told News24 the main players currently in talks with the cadres included Mantashe, secretary-general Ace Magashule and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

"We did meet the group although it has no standing in the structures of the ANC," Mantashe told journalists during the virtual briefing. He said party leaders had committed to treating the discussion as confidential until a way forward was agreed on.

READ | 'State of paralysis': ANC NWC mulls plan to replace leadership with task team to rebuild the party

Mantashe said the party leaders had no problem with the broad analysis of the document relating to the balance of forces globally and domestically, which were superficial in their nature.

However, the analysis by the retired generals on the ANC was not informed by any scientific analysis, but by the opinions and views of individuals.

"We note a few issues that were a deviation in the paper itself. It makes no [reference] to conference of ANC, the resolution of ANC and decisions taken by ANC structures from time to time. It analyses the ANC on basis of media reports from time to time," he said.

The document detailed some of the crises the governing party is facing, including a crisis of legitimacy, credibility, political coherence, morality and leadership.

It lambasted the party's leaders for a lack of political consciousness and "agility of the political mind".

"It is a leadership that is immobilised and rendered incapable of leading our revolutionary movement to achieve its strategic goal. We are in a state of paralysis. All is lost including the required agility and political acumen," it read.

The document further stated that the root cause of the crisis was the lack of political commitment to the struggle, making the ANC its own worst enemy.

While Mantashe called the leaking of the document mischievous and an attempt to confuse communities, he said the ANC would continue to engage the group.

"We are not going to [be] distracted by engagement by their release of the document, which can only be intended to cause confusion in society". 

Responding to the call for an NTT, Mantashe said the NEC would not succumb to any attempt to change the regime and replace it.

"The biggest debate was about the analysis of the ANC and many of the questions have not been answered and settled. That is why we would meet them next time. We are engaging them like any other group in the ANC that raises questions," he said, adding that the NEC was the supreme body of the ANC between conferences.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'State of paralysis': ANC NWC mulls plan to replace leadership with task team to rebuild the party
ANC pays tribute to struggle stalwart Enuga Reddy for his fight against apartheid
Hawks raid offices of businessman and ANC donor Thulani Majola
Read more on:
ancgwede ­mantashepolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 529 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
55% - 2254 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.21
(-1.45)
ZAR/GBP
21.06
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.13)
Gold
1897.11
(-0.86)
Silver
23.67
(-2.80)
Platinum
858.00
(-1.77)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2265.50
(-1.31)
All Share
53187.81
(+1.08)
Top 40
48853.14
(+0.95)
Financial 15
9987.17
(+4.06)
Industrial 25
73456.55
(-1.01)
Resource 10
50112.78
(+2.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo