ANC NWC ask Mashatile to take up secretariat duties while Duarte on sick leave

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
Paul Mashatile (Gallo Images)
  • The ANC has asked its treasurer-general to also take up the party's secretariat duties.
  • The request comes as the secretary-general’s office has been left vacant since the suspension of Ace Magashule and deputy, Jessie Duarte, who was acting in the post, taking ill. 
  • Prior to Tuesday's announcement, the duties of the secretary-general's office had been shared among senior ANC officials working at Luthuli House. 

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) has formally requested that it's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, take up the bulk of the party's secretariat duties, while deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte continues her recovery after suffering gastrointestinal complications.

Duarte required medical attention in November last year and had been on sick leave since.

The ANC, in a media statement on Tuesday, revealed that the "national officials have requested the treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, to assist Duarte in the execution of duties of the secretary-general's office (SGO)" given that she was still recovering.

Before this communication, News24 understood that the duties of the SGO had been shared among senior ANC officials who worked at Luthuli House, including Mashatile, ANC national executive committee (NEC) members Dakota Legoete, Nomvula Mokonyane, Sibongile Besani, and Malusi Gigaba. 

The ANC's NWC, at its regular meeting held on Monday, wished Duarte a speedy recovery while expressing solidarity with her family and loved ones, as they supported her during this difficult time. 

The party, in the statement, also cautioned that "on the advice of her medical practitioners, the DSG has restricted her physical meetings to a limited number of immediate family members".

As such, "any insinuation that she has endorsed any views on matters currently in the public domain must be rejected", the statement said.

Jessie Duarte.
Netwerk24 Jabu Kumalo

The NWC also urged all media, and all ANC structures and leaders, to act with compassion and consideration and to refrain from any actions that might impede her recovery.

The committee also finalised preparations for a regular two-day sitting of the NEC to be held this coming Thursday and Friday; which will be followed by the NEC lekgotla from Saturday to Sunday. 

According to the statement, these sessions of the NEC would be used to finalise the party's plans for 2022, "based on the priorities and tasks set out in the ANC January 8 statement".

The upcoming NEC lekgotla would focus on ongoing priorities of the current ANC-led administration, namely: an economic recovery and reconstruction plan; the provision of basic services to all citizens; building a social compact around unemployment and poverty; defending the gains of the Constitution and democratic South Africa; an effective and capable developmental state, with a focus on local government; and working for the African agenda and a better world.

ancpaul mashatilejessie duartepolitics
