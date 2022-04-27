3m ago

ANC out of touch with the people, says Mac Maharaj as he warns that corruption threatens SA's democracy

Anti-apartheid activist Mac Maharaj, 87, poses for a portrait in his house in Midrand, on March 31, 2022.
Anti-apartheid activist Mac Maharaj, 87, poses for a portrait in his house in Midrand, on March 31, 2022.
Michele Spatari / AFP
  • Mac Maharaj says the country is facing a 'conjunction of different crises'.
  • Speaking on Freedom Day, the anti-apartheid activist said the ruling party had lost contact with the ground and needed a 'real revolution'.

As South Africa on Wednesday marked a key date in the fight against apartheid, Mac Maharaj says the ANC has fallen out of touch with the people.

The 87-year-old warned that corruption risked undermining the gains of the democracy that he fought and suffered for.

"Everything shows it has lost contact with the ground," Maharaj said of the ruling party on Freedom Day.

Maharaj was one of the party's leading figures, spending more than a decade imprisoned alongside former president Nelson Mandela. He famously smuggled Mandela's autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom" out of prison and joined Mandela's cabinet after he won the first free elections on April 27, 1994.

Maharaj also served as former president Jacob Zuma's spokesman but retired in 2015, several years before his presidency was prematurely curtailed by mounting scandal.

"The country is facing a moment where there is a conjunction of different crises that are all feeding into one major crisis," Maharaj said, citing graft, poverty and unemployment.

Maharaj believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa is tackling corruption, albeit too slowly for some.

"There is real sense that under Cyril Ramaphosa, he is not doing enough, fast enough," Maharaj said. "But what I think Cyril had done right is that in the face of these challenges of weeding out corruption, he has never overstepped the boundaries of law. That has slowed the process."

He added:

I hear people say they want a quicker prosecution, but we are dealing with corruption of an extremely complicated nature.

The State Capture Inquiry reports have laid out an extensive web of graft and cronyism under Zuma that left even basic government services gutted.

It has also laid significant blame on the Gupta family from India, accused of widespread bribery, and on American consultancy Bain, which has been forced to recant some its work and refund its fees.

The international nature of the corruption makes prosecution difficult, Maharaj said.

The inquiry also singled out senior ANC members, which has only deepened in-fighting within a party that voters are increasingly disillusioned with.


'Many mistakes'

"We have made many mistakes, and we have also moved the country forward in many respects," he said, sitting opposite a bookshelf at an upmarket house he shares with his older sister and son, on the northern outskirts of Johannesburg.

"We have accumulated vast experience, but we are not drawing lessons from those mistakes," said Maharaj.

During the struggle, Maharaj led the ANC's underground operation. He was jailed for 12 years alongside Mandela in Robben Island prison.

After Mandela was elected president on April 27, 1994, Maharaj joined the cabinet as transport minister. A picture of the two men together hung next to a book shelf displaying some of the books he has penned or edited.

SOUTH AFRICA - February 1995: President Nelson Man
Former President Nelson Mandela and Mac Maharaj. (Photo by Gallo Images/Media24 Archives)

The ANC lately has preached self-cleansing and renewal, but according to Maharaj, it has "not yet fleshed out what renewal is."

It needs "real revolution inside the party to bring about renewal".

Maharaj recently co-authored a book titled "Breakthrough: The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table."

The book reveals intricate details about the jostling for position that unfolded before the start of formal talks that saw the country transition to democracy.

Maharaj played a key role in keeping those negotiations on track.

He joined the struggle as a student, was arrested in June 1964, charged with five others at the famous Rivonia Trial on 177 counts of sabotage. He smuggled Mandela's memoir out of prison on his release in 1976.


