ANC overturns Andile Lungisa's suspension

Andile Lungisa's suspension from the ANC has been overturned.

The party's national disciplinary committee found the provincial disciplinary committee was not properly constituted.

It also overturned the suspensions of three ANC councillors in the OR Tambo District Municipality.

Andile Lungisa's suspension from the ANC has been overturned by the party's national disciplinary committee (NDC).

Lungisa was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after he smashed a full jug of water over the head of fellow council member Rano Kayser during a meeting.

He only spent two months in prison before he was paroled on 1 December last year.

In July, Lungisa was suspended from the party for 18 months by the Eastern Cape provincial disciplinary committee (PDC).

Also suspended by the PDC were Phendule Mbewu, Nolusapho Nkani and Tobeka Dumisa.

They were found guilty of failing to obey a provincial executive committee (PEC) directive and were effectively suspended for one year.

Lungisa argued to the NDC the PDC was not properly constituted, the provincial presenter did not have the standing to present, the service of the charge sheet was defective, he was subjected to double jeopardy, the PDC was biased, and the sanction was unfair.

Mbewu, Nkani and Dumisa raised similar arguments.

After examining the relevant documentation, the NDC found some PDC members were not properly appointed to serve in that structure.

"If the PDC was not properly constituted, it follows that a material irregularity was committed and the disciplinary proceedings are vitiated," read the NDC's finding.

From that, the NDC did not consider it necessary to contemplate the other grounds raised by the applications.

"The NDC was also concerned that the disciplinary action instituted against comrades Mbewu, Nkani and Dumisa appears to have emanated from political, and possibly factional, tensions in the OR Tambo District Municipality where these comrades serve as councillors," it said.

Subsequently, the NDC set aside the suspensions of Lungisa, Mbewu, Nkani and Dumisa.

The ruling is dated 7 September.

The NDC's acting chairperson is Nogawe Mafu, and its members are Susan Shabangu, Boitumelo Moloi, Sidumo Dlamini, Beauty Dlulane, Faith Muthambi and Tito Mboweni.

All members agreed with the ruling.