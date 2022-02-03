11m ago

ANC pays its employees after being slapped with a court case

Juniour Khumalo
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile. (Tshidi Madia, News24)
  • The ANC has paid its staff their salaries in full. 
  • ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, and this was confirmed by staff. 
  • The payment comes a day after the ANC was slapped with a court case by labour union Nehawu. 

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile confirmed on Thursday that the party has finally paid all outstanding staff salaries in full.

Mashatile was addressing the media outside the home of former minister Tokyo Sexwale where he had gone to pay his respects after Sexwale's mother died.

"We have paid staff salaries up to date, up to the end of January, and we don't owe anybody," he said.

This comes a day after labour union Nehawu filed papers on 31 January, asking the court to order the ANC to pay its workers their outstanding salaries.

Nehawu is a member of Cosatu, which is an alliance partner of the ANC.

Mashatile said Nehawu was free to push ahead with its labour court case, but as of Thursday, the ANC no longer owed anyone.

When asked where the party found the money to pay its workers after insisting it was facing financial difficulties, he refused to divulge the ANC's source of funding.

A visibly irritated Mashatile said:

We fundraised; that's how we got the money. The only people we as the ANC are meant to account to regarding our funding is the Electoral Commission of SA.

ANC staff members, who had been vocal about their outstanding pay, confirmed to News24 they had received their salaries in full on Thursday morning.

Going forward, Mashatile said, staff members should trust the ANC would continue to honour all payments due to them.

"The ANC staff has been paid for the last five years, and more so they do not need assurances as to whether they will be paid or not. Payments may have been late once or twice, but even during the Covid-19 pandemic when companies were retrenching employees, the ANC did not," he added.

