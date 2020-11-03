ANC pays tribute to struggle stalwart Enuga Reddy for his fight against apartheid

Enuga Reddy died at the weekend at the age of 96.

He was secretary of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid and the Director of the UN Centre Against Apartheid.

In 2013, he received the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

The ANC has hailed Enuga Reddy for his fight against apartheid at the United Nations, after he died at the age of 96 at the weekend.

Reddy, who was of South Indian descent, was the secretary of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid and the Director of the UN Centre Against Apartheid until he retired in 1984.

"As we mourn his passing, we recall his rallying call before the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid in 1988 where he proclaimed: 'I cannot feel free, as an Indian, until South Africa is free of apartheid. You can count on me as a volunteer in the international campaign against apartheid until that great day'," said the ANC.

In 2013, Reddy was awarded the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo - awarded by the president to foreign citizens who promoted South Africa and its interests.

Liberation

After his retirement in 1985, he was said to have spent time researching and documenting South Africa's liberation and its liberation heroes.

"We are indebted to him for, among other things, the publication of the collected speeches of Isithwalandwe Inkosi Albert Luthuli and Isithwalandwe Dr Yusuf Dadoo. These important documents might have been completely lost had it not been for comrade Reddy's selfless work."

After news of his death hit social media, tributes poured in from India's vice president of India and the High Commission of India in South Africa.

Deeply saddened by passing away of former UN Assistant Secretary General Shri Enuga Sreenivasulu Reddy. As Chairman of the Special Committee Against Apartheid, he played a pioneering role in organising worldwide campaign against apartheid. My condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/it38sOz3ex — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 2, 2020

Details for Reddy's funeral are yet to be announced.