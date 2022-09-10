ANC PEC in Mpumalanga endorses Lamola for deputy president

The ANC Provincial Executive Committee in Mpumalanga has endorsed Ronald Lamola for the post of Deputy President

The announcement was made following a virtual PEC meeting on Friday.

Lamola joins a list of ANC bigwigs who are all vying for the job.

The ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in Mpumalanga has endorsed Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola for the fiercely contested position of Deputy President ahead of the party's elective conference set to take place in December.

During a virtual PEC meeting held on Friday, the party said its PEC extensively deliberated on the leadership issue.

"The PEC extensively deliberated on the leadership issue and resolved to support: Cde President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Second Term as President of the ANC, Cde Ronald Lamola for the position of Deputy President of the ANC."

In a statement the party said the other names deliberated on will be discussed with other provinces as the PEC officials were given the responsibility to lead the lobbying processes.

Lamola along with Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile, ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi, Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, and incumbent Deputy President David Mabuza, are all said to be vying for the position.

Provincial Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu encouraged PEC Members to express their views about leadership issues openly in the PEC and in branches, without any fear.

"Members should not be punished for expressing their views."



He informed the PEC that officials [had] met with the Deputy President David Mabuza and they had a frank discussion on various issues including leadership.

Ndlovu also cautioned the meeting about some PEC members expressing political views on social media, which he said is conduct unbecoming of ANC members.



He urged PEC members to conduct themselves in a proper way as they occupy the engine room of the ANC in the Mpumalanga Province and are representing all ANC members and all people of the province.

Other issues raised during the PEC meeting was the return of Provincial Treasurer Mandla Msibi who sat for the first time in the PEC since his election in April 2022 following the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court's withdrawal of all charges against him.

Msibi voluntarily stepped aside from ANC activities at the time.

The ANC said Msibi's revolutionary conduct during the period has been highly commended by the provincial chairperson and all PEC members as a good example for all 'comrades' to emulate by always abiding by the decisions of the ANC, its policies and the Constitution.



