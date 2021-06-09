33m ago

ANC pleads for 3-month extension to sort out finances, but workers are ready to down tools

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter and Pule Letshwiti-Jones
The ANC is facing the prospect of workers downing tools.
Swiegers/Bloomberg
  • ANC staffers said they would picket outside Luthuli House next week if their outstanding salaries are not paid by Friday.
  • This after an ANC general meeting held on Wednesday failed to resolve the issue.
  • The party said the grievances around their conditions of employment had reached a breaking point.

ANC staff members are planning to picket outside Luthuli House and other party offices next week over its failure to pay them. 

On Wednesday when they met for a virtual meeting, May's salaries had not yet been paid.

This in addition to the ANC not paying staff members' provident funds, which have been in arrears for the past 28 months. Petrol and cellphone data claims as well as medical aids have also not been paid. 

Insiders told News24 that ANC general manager Febe Potgieter held a staff meeting with them on Wednesday, where she expressed uncertainty over whether they would be paid or not. 

The only assurance staff got, a source said, was that ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was trying hard to get money for salaries. But staffers added they were tired of empty promises and were preparing to stage a picket. 

If salaries were not paid by Friday, the source said, staff members were going to down tools. 

"In that meeting, everyone was just frustrated because of salaries. Even managers are frustrated and that is why there has to be a picket." 

On Saturday, News24 reported on the plight of ANC workers who were battling to make ends meet. 

According to ANC staffers, they would normally get paid on the 25th of every month, but for the past four months, empty promises were made that they would be paid on the 30th of each month. 

However, payments have been consistently late since 2019, when the party's financial problems began piling up.

A second source said the staff was told ANC officials were "working on a plan" to ensure salaries were paid.

But just last month, the party said it was considering retrenching 50% of its staffers at Luthuli House due to its financial woes.

Cash flow

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte added the party was not broke, it was simply experiencing some cash flow troubles, saying its financial woes were known and the Political Party Funding Act had worsened the problem. 

In line with the new law, donors have to declare donations of more than R100 000 and parties cannot receive donations of more than R15 million from one single donor. 

A provincial ANC treasurer, who did not want to be named, said the act was a nightmare for the party.

He added executing a local government election campaign would be difficult, given the circumstances. 

"We finding it very, very difficult to raise funds. You have Covid-19 and you also have the Political Party Funding Act." 

Staff members said should the ANC not resolve its financial woes, the local government election campaign would be at risk. 

The source added:

We simply won't work. How are you going to run a campaign without money.

A third source, who works at Luthuli House, said they wanted to speak directly to Mashatile to ask him how things would be different if the party was asking for a further three-month extension to resolve the outstanding 50% provident fund issue and late salary payments.

The source added during the meeting, Potgieter did not mention when they would receive their outstanding salaries for May.

"The GM [Potgieter] said it herself that there's no indication, there's none. They can't say today, tomorrow, next week, or whenever, there's none."

Staffers said it was disappointing that they were called to a meeting with no immediate solution on their outstanding payments. 

Picketing

They accused the ANC officials in charge of the crises of being unorganised and that picketing next week was the only way of having their grievances heard. 

"They are asking for a further three months which means they'll be holistically dealing with a cash flow problem. And comrades have resolved that we must picket to highlight every other aspect of unhappiness about this thing.

"So, they are going to draft a memorandum and we'll discuss it along the way and it's going be presented in provinces and national next week" the source said.

Meanwhile, the ANC's national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, added following repeated challenges related to the late payment of salaries, staff members would picket outside Luthuli House and all provincial and regional ANC offices next week.

"Although staff were informed that officials are attending to the ANC cash flow challenges, the feeling of grievance around their conditions of employment has reached a critical point. Elected ANC officials at all levels will be organised to receive a staff memorandum," Mabe said.

