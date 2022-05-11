37m ago

ANC postpones Johannesburg regional conference to end of May

Juniour Khumalo
  • The ANC's Johannesburg regional conference will no longer be taking place on Friday. 
  • On Wednesday, the regional task team resolved to postpone the conference to 27 to 29 May. 
  • Regional secretary Dada Morero told News24 that the decision was as a result of nine branches in the region having to rerun their elections before the region could elect its leadership. 

The ANC Johannesburg regional task team has resolved to postpone its elective conference, which was set to start on Friday. 

The conference will now be held from 27 to 29 May. 

ANC Johannesburg regional secretary Dada Morero told News24 that the decision to postpone the conference came after the task team meeting, which discussed a report by the ANC's dispute resolution committee that had cited at least nine branches that needed to rerun its elections after they were found to have been improperly constituted. 

Former Joburg mayor in hospital after being seriously injured in car crash

"The outcome of the disputes noted that at least nine branches must rerun their elections. That then meant that we needed to allow them enough time over this weekend to rerun those elections," said Morero. 

He added that the region had settled on holding the conference at the end of the month in order to allow delegates who had already prepared for the election, scheduled to have been held this weekend, to reschedule. 

The conference was expected to go ahead as planned at the Cedar Woods Hotel in Woodmead at the end of the month. 

The postponement also comes after a contender for regional chairperson - former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane - was injured in a car crash on Monday night. 

The party said he had undergone a successful surgical procedure. 

