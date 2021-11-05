32m ago

add bookmark

ANC postpones NWC meeting on crucial coalition talks as informal negotiations continue

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ANC national executive committee will meet on Sunday to outline the party's coalition strategy.
  • It is crunch time for the ANC and DA to cobble coalitions together if they intend to govern any of the 66 hung councils.
  • ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said informal talks with other parties had begun.

As coalition talks take centre stage this weekend, the ANC has cancelled its extended national working committee (NWC) meeting and will instead hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

ANC leaders are set to meet to discuss its coalition strategy. The meeting was expected to take place on Friday, but a special NEC meeting has now been scheduled for Sunday.

NEC member Jeff Radebe is expected to head up the ANC's coalition talks team.

READ | ANC deploys Jeff Radebe to handle coalition talks in KZN amid devastating losses

The NWC is expected to get an outline of the municipal election results and the various areas where the ANC should negotiate coalition agreements, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said.

  • There are 66 hung councils across the country after the municipal elections.
  • Gauteng's metros will be up for grabs with Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni all with no outright winner.
  • The other metros with no outright winner are eThekwini and Nelson Mandela Bay.


This weekend, the DA and ANC will scramble to put together coalition agreements.

Political parties must come up with coalition agreements within 14 days of the declaration of the election results. 

ANC voter support plunged

The ANC suffered huge knocks in its support in various areas, with the party's elections head Fikile Mbalula saying there was a need for introspection.

He said the ANC was open to speaking to anyone, but no mandate had been given for the party to engage with the DA.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has ruled out working with the ANC.

Mbalula said the NWC will help the ANC come up with a mandate going forward on how to deal with coalitions.

"We will work with those who want to work with us, but we have no mandate at the present moment to talk and engage with the DA. We have been talking informally with a lot of political parties, but we have not started engagements with the DA. We will discuss and approve a mandate," he said on Thursday.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancfikile mbalulapoliticselections 2021
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 7162 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 1215 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.28
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.56
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,793.86
+0.1%
Silver
23.84
+0.2%
Palladium
2,019.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,031.11
+0.2%
Brent Crude
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,369
-0.1%
All Share
68,094
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,880
-0.9%
Industrial 25
89,905
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,157
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo