ANC pushed into urgent coalition strategy for hung municipalities but insists 'we are not desperate'

Zintle Mahlati
  • The ANC's national working committee will hold an extended meeting on Friday to discuss coalition talks.
  • There are over 52 hung municipalities and the ANC leads the bulk of them.
  • ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party is willing to talk, but it is not desperate. 

The ANC national working committee (NWC) will map out the party's coalition plans this weekend, however treasurer-general Paul Mashatile insists it is not desperate.

As vote counting continued on Wednesday, the ANC kept its lead in a number of municipalities. But the conundrum facing the party is it does not have a majority in some these municipalities.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 52 hung municipalities in the country and the ANC leads the bulk of these.

This means coalition talks will have to begin in earnest.

READ | Adriaan Basson: Coalition conundrum - Can two wounded bulls share a kraal?

Mashatile and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte briefed the media at the results operation centre in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The ANC's NWC will hold an extended meeting on Friday where the party's coalition strategy will be mapped out.

News24 previously reported national executive committee (NEC) member Jeff Radebe would lead the coalition talks along with a group of NEC members and alliance partners.

'Not desperate'

Duarte said the party was willing to talk with anyone who shared its principles and was serious about service delivery.

However, she and Mashatile added the ANC was not desperate.

Mashatile said the party was not shy to go into opposition benches.  

Duarte added the ANC had not done as well as expected but it was not a loser and had the upper hand in the negotiations because it was leading.

News24 elections forecaster | Real-time projections as the votes continue to be counted

"We are not a loser in this election, we are leading in many wards. We are not negotiating from a position of weakness. There are a number of smaller parties we will consider," she said.

Election numbers show the ANC's traditional strongholds saw a lower turnout than usual.

Duarte added this showed the electorate was disappointed in the ANC and its governance record in local government.

She said it was a message that the party needed to shape up.

"The people are disappointed in the ANC in the slow progress in fixing local government, in ensuring quality and consistent basic services, in tackling corruption and greed."

Zuma factor

On the ANC's performance in KwaZulu-Natal, Mashatile did not believe former president Jacob Zuma's support base had decided to punish the party, saying Zuma had campaigned for the ANC.

He speculated the July unrest might have had a hand in the party's electoral performance in the province. 

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.

