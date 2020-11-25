1h ago

add bookmark

ANC reinstates rape-accused PEC member days after Ramaphosa calls on party to take GBV seriously

Lizeka Tandwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • The ANC has reinstated a PEC member in Mpumalanga who is facing rape charges.
  • The party says it will be unfair to suspend him amid the party's unclear resolution on accused members stepping aside.
  • The party member is accused of raping his two daughters.

Days after President Cyril Ramaphosa's government announced the launch of the 16 days of activism against women and child abuse, the ANC in Mpumalanga has reappointed a member of its provincial executive committee (PEC) accused of rape.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Sasekani Manzini said the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victims, has been reinstated with immediate effect.

"The provincial executive committee met and because the NEC [national executive committee] has not yet made a decision on the guidelines for stepping aside, it would be unfair for us as province to say he must not participate," she said, adding that the provincial executive would wait for the decisions of the NEC on the matter.

"The ANC is not a unilateral organisation. All those who have been accused are participating in the country, so the decision for one must apply to the next," she said.

His ANC reinstatement has led to the relaxation of his bail conditions.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told News24 the man had approached the courts seeking a relaxation of his bail conditions.

"He made a report that he had been deployed for the organisation. His bail conditions were relaxed to allow him to report to the police station once a week on Friday only. Other conditions include that he must not interfere with State witnesses and he must report to the investigating officer when leaving the Mpumalanga province," she said.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe told the Sunday Times in an interview the advice from top lawyers was that stepping aside would be "a voluntary act" and forcing anyone to do so would amount to suspending them.

News24 had previously reported the ANC national working committee had sought legal advice from advocate Gcina Malindi after members ignored the NEC's directive.

The rape accused PEC member was suspended as a member of the PEC in Mpumalanga after he was arrested in September for allegedly raping his two daughters. He is currently out on R20 000 bail.

READ | Former MEC and current ANC Mpumalanga PEC member arrested for allegedly raping daughters

This is not the first time the politician, who is a former MEC, has been accused of rape. He was previously charged with raping a woman several years ago. He claimed that he had consensual sex with the woman but the woman said he forced himself on her.

The State later withdrew the charges against him.

Speaking in North West on Monday, Ramaphosa said the 16 days of activism campaign would strengthen the branches of the ANC.

Ramaphosa told members to take the campaign seriously, adding that the empowerment of women was propagated across the continent due to the efforts of the ANC Women's League.

"Now all of us in the country and globally are now supposed to embark on those 16 days so that we combat violence against women and children and there must be ward-based gender-based violence and femicide command centres over these 16 days. Our branches must participate in that," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosa16 days of activismrape
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 933 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1746 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 9636 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/GBP
20.25
(+0.17)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.17
(+0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.16)
Gold
1810.05
(+0.05)
Silver
23.40
(+0.56)
Platinum
960.15
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
47.84
(+3.78)
Palladium
2325.33
(-0.07)
All Share
57680.20
(-0.14)
Top 40
52942.77
(-0.20)
Financial 15
11506.29
(-1.45)
Industrial 25
80077.64
(-0.06)
Resource 10
52659.50
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo