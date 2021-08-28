1h ago

add bookmark

ANC resorts to crowdfunding to raise money to pay staff

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
(File Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
  • The ANC is using a crowdfunding initiative to resolve the ongoing salary issues.
  • The party dismissed allegations that it received donations from businesspeople.
  • According to the ANC, the party had already agreed to take over the salary bill from provinces.

The ANC has started a crowdfunding initiative to help resolve the ongoing salary issues of disgruntled employees.

On Saturday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told News24 the party was going ahead with the initiative. 

It also shared a poster on social media, in which it asked for contributions towards the party's fundraising.

ANC staffers across the country are set to down tools from Thursday, having apparently reached breaking point over unpaid wages.

READ | ANC staffers say outcry over salaries isn't political, as Duarte admits 'there just is no money'

In a statement, the party's treasurer-general (TG), Paul Mashatile, said he had noted with concern a misleading statement, which alleged that business people had donated money.

"The TG wants to place on record that the claim is not only false, but also malicious and plays on the current challenges facing the ANC,"  Mabe said in a statement.

He added that the party viewed such fake news as designed to cause further confusion on the matter of staff salaries.

"We want to assure everybody that our challenges will be resolved, based on the number of initiatives approved by the national offices."

The initiatives include crowdfunding, increasing membership fees and levies.

Mabe added that the party had already agreed with the provinces to take over the salary bill.

"The ANC remains committed to resolving outstanding issues of delayed salaries," he added.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anc
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 4225 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6634 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

14h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo