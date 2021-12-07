1h ago

add bookmark

ANC says City of Joburg is left 'on cruise control' due to delays in appointment of mayco committee

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpho Moerane.
Mpho Moerane.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The ANC has decried delays to mayoral committee appointments in Tshwane and Johannesburg.
  • Ongoing coalition discussions between the DA and other political parties have delayed mayco appointments.
  • Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane says new mayor Mpho Phalatse is running a leaderless city. 

The ANC in Johannesburg has accused Mayor Mpho Phalatse of running a leaderless government because of delays in appointing a mayoral committee.

Weeks after being elected mayor, Phalatse has remained mum on who would form part of her 10-member mayoral committee (mayco). 

Delays to mayors in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni picking their leadership support have been blamed on ongoing coalition discussions.

Phalatse spoke to this while addressing a council sitting at the Johannesburg council chambers last week. She said the wait was part and parcel of forming a stable government for Johannesburg.

Despite the assurances, the ANC has, however, taken aim at Phalatse for the delays.

READ | Mayoral committees for Gauteng's hung councils expected this week

According to former mayor Mpho Moerane, the continued delay by Phalatse to announce her support team was a crisis for the city's residents.

Mpho Phalatse
Mpho Phalatse.

“There is a threat that the scheduled council meeting planned for this week on 9 December might not sit to, among others, table the section 79 committees and elect [a] chairperson, as the mayor has failed to announce the mayco.

"This means the City is on cruise control without proper political leadership, and the core service delivery departments will remain without MMCs. It also means crucial decisions to improve service delivery for the residents of this City are on hold because of the political bickering by the DA-led allies," Moerane said.

In Tshwane, the complaints from the ANC were similar, with ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa also decrying mayor Randall Williams' delay in cobbling together a mayco.

Maepa said Tshwane residents were destined for an uncertain future because of the DA's unstable "minority government".

The ANC in Ekurhuleni said the City was being run on "autopilot". 

News24 reported that the DA had met with smaller political parties at the weekend and on Monday to thrash out a working relationship.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburgmpho phalatserandall williamsmpho moeranejohannesburggautengelections 2021politics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 11685 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 4830 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.13
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.97
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,780.26
+0.1%
Silver
22.39
0.0%
Palladium
1,864.50
+0.5%
Platinum
956.76
+1.6%
Brent Crude
73.08
+4.6%
Top 40
66,242
+2.5%
All Share
72,680
+2.3%
Resource 10
69,758
+3.5%
Industrial 25
95,787
+2.6%
Financial 15
14,117
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo