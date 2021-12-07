ANC says City of Joburg is left 'on cruise control' due to delays in appointment of mayco committee

The ANC has decried delays to mayoral committee appointments in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Ongoing coalition discussions between the DA and other political parties have delayed mayco appointments.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane says new mayor Mpho Phalatse is running a leaderless city.

The ANC in Johannesburg has accused Mayor Mpho Phalatse of running a leaderless government because of delays in appointing a mayoral committee.



Weeks after being elected mayor, Phalatse has remained mum on who would form part of her 10-member mayoral committee (mayco).

Delays to mayors in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni picking their leadership support have been blamed on ongoing coalition discussions.

Phalatse spoke to this while addressing a council sitting at the Johannesburg council chambers last week. She said the wait was part and parcel of forming a stable government for Johannesburg.

Despite the assurances, the ANC has, however, taken aim at Phalatse for the delays.

According to former mayor Mpho Moerane, the continued delay by Phalatse to announce her support team was a crisis for the city's residents.

City Press Tebogo Letsie/City Press

“There is a threat that the scheduled council meeting planned for this week on 9 December might not sit to, among others, table the section 79 committees and elect [a] chairperson, as the mayor has failed to announce the mayco.



"This means the City is on cruise control without proper political leadership, and the core service delivery departments will remain without MMCs. It also means crucial decisions to improve service delivery for the residents of this City are on hold because of the political bickering by the DA-led allies," Moerane said.

In Tshwane, the complaints from the ANC were similar, with ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa also decrying mayor Randall Williams' delay in cobbling together a mayco.

Maepa said Tshwane residents were destined for an uncertain future because of the DA's unstable "minority government".

The ANC in Ekurhuleni said the City was being run on "autopilot".

News24 reported that the DA had met with smaller political parties at the weekend and on Monday to thrash out a working relationship.