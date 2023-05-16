1h ago

Share

ANC says DA's accusations of pocketing flood relief funds are an 'electioneering tool'

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC has dismissed the accusations that its members benefitted from relief funds allocated for flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
The ANC has dismissed the accusations that its members benefitted from relief funds allocated for flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
Rosetta Msimango
  • The ANC says the DA's accusations that it pocketed flood relief funds are a tool to discredit it ahead of next year's election.
  • The party denied corruption and misappropriation of funds meant for flood victims in KZN and the Eastern Cape.
  • The DA cited the Auditor-General's report, saying the ANC may have violated the tender bidding processes.

The ANC has dismissed the accusations that its members benefited from the relief funds allocated for flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. 

The party's study group on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the accusations were nothing but an electioneering tool and ploy to discredit it and mislead the public.

DA MP Eleanore Bouw-Spies cited irregularities in the Auditor-General's (AG) report before the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs last week.

She said the report showed that the ANC may have violated the tender bidding processes by awarding contracts to companies with the same directors and companies owned by government employees or associates of government employees. 

Bouw-Spies added that the AG also identified indicators that contracts might have been split to avoid a competitive bidding process, which violated the principles of fairness and competitiveness.

She said the AG's report described the ruling party's response as slow and with little progress, adding:

For example, in KwaZulu-Natal, only 736 of the 1 810 temporary residential units had been completed and were in use, while in the Eastern Cape, only 45 of the 4 799 temporary residential units had been completed. Victims were not getting the support due to them because connected cadres were more concerned about lining their pockets than alleviating the humanitarian disaster.

She further accused the Department of Water and Sanitation of hiring water tankers that charged exorbitant daily rates than what was agreed to by the eThekwini Municipality.

"The rate charged per kilometre travelled by tankers hired by the department was also 197% more than the amount paid by the metro. ANC cadres were shamelessly profiting from misery."

ALSO READ | Will political pacts save SA? Steenhuisen, Mashaba and others take hot seat at News24 summit

The ANC said it handled the flood disaster humanely, without corruption. The party said it established a parliamentary ad-hoc committee to monitor the allocation of flood relief funds. 

Responding to the AG's "slow progress" remarks cited by the DA, the ANC said: 

The AGSA found that the slow response was the main challenge and that this is a result of pre-existing challenges in the state. The emergency only exacerbated them.

The party said it would meet affected municipalities to resolve issues of incapacity, inadequate project management, and strict monitoring of contractors to ensure they deliver on their mandates.

"The ANC finds it unfortunate and inconsiderate of the plight of the victims of the floods that the DA saw an opportunity to use the disaster as an electioneering tool for 2024 without contributing to solutions," the party said in a statement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanceleanore bouw-spiesfloodspolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
56% - 1509 votes
No, we've heard it all already
44% - 1184 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.11
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.85
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.77
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.73
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,058.93
-0.7%
Palladium
1,497.42
-1.8%
Gold
1,987.73
-1.4%
Silver
23.75
-1.5%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
72,653
-0.4%
All Share
77,973
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,820
-1.1%
Industrial 25
108,085
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,885
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

15h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo