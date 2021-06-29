53m ago

add bookmark

ANC says Zuma ConCourt judgment a 'difficult period', JZ Foundation says he may address nation

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pule Mabe Photo: Daily Sun
Pule Mabe Photo: Daily Sun
  • The ANC said it noted the Constitutional Court judgment against former president Jacob Zuma. 
  • The party said it was a "difficult period and called for calm". 
  • The Jacob Zuma Foundation said his legal team was studying the judgment. 

The ANC says it has noted the Constitutional Court judgment which sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months behind bars, adding it was a "difficult period" and called for calm. 

On Tuesday, acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled that Zuma was guilty of contempt of court for disregarding a previous ConCourt judgment instructing him to appear and co-operate with the Zondo Commission. 

Khampepe ruled Zuma had five days to report to the police to serve his 15 months' sentence. 

In a statement, the ANC said it was studying the judgment. 

"Without doubt, this is a difficult period in the movement and we call upon our members to remain calm. The meeting of the national executive committee [NEC], scheduled to take place this weekend, will reflect on implications and consequences of the judgment.

"We further reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law and fulfilling the aspirations of our constitutional democracy," party spokesperson Pule Mabe added. 

ALSO READ | 'Calculated and insidious': Here are 10 takeaways from the ConCourt judgment against Jacob Zuma

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said its legal team was studying the judgment.

Earlier, Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, said he would report to the Nkandla police station. 

In delivering the judgment, Khampepe said Zuma's conduct was egregious. 

"Never before has this court's authority and legitimacy been subjected to the kinds of attacks that Mr Zuma has elected to launch against it and its members. Never before has the judicial process been so threatened." 

She added she considered Zuma's age in the sentence, but had to set an example for anyone guilty of such a contempt of court like Zuma. 

ALSO READ | Zuma sentenced to jail time, what happens next? We ask an expert

"Adopting this approach, I have carefully considered, for example, the fact that Mr Zuma is of an advanced age which is usually accompanied by the onset of frailties.

"However, I am ultimately unpersuaded that the cumulative effect of these factors does anything to counterbalance the profound and significant impact of the aggravating factors."

Khampepe said Zuma not only violated the ConCourt, but also the judiciary's sanctity.

"In other words, the focus must be on what kind of sentence will demonstrate that orders made by a court must be obeyed and, to Mr Zuma, that his contempt and contumacy is rebukeable in the strongest sense.

"With this in mind then, I order an unsuspended sentence of imprisonment of 15 months. I do so in the knowledge that this cannot properly capture the damage that Mr Zuma has done to the dignity and integrity of the judicial system of a democratic and constitutional nation.

"He owes this sentence in respect of violating not only this court, nor even just the sanctity of the judiciary, but to the nation he once promised to lead and to the Constitution he once vowed to uphold," she added.

The SACP, in response to the judgment, said: "We wish to stress the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, including the principle that no person is above the law. The SACP calls on everybody to respect the judgment."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zuma foundationancsisi khampepejacob zumagautengjohannesburgconstitutional courtpolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
30% - 2375 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
70% - 5520 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.34
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,754.32
-1.4%
Silver
25.67
-1.7%
Palladium
2,668.76
-1.1%
Platinum
1,072.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
74.68
-2.0%
Top 40
60,505
+1.1%
All Share
66,590
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,709
+0.2%
Industrial 25
87,806
+1.6%
Financial 15
13,088
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo