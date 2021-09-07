36m ago

add bookmark

ANC seeks probe into claims that gunshots were fired at Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Family and friend attend the funeral service of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe at Maranata Church in Protea Glen on September 05, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Family and friend attend the funeral service of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe at Maranata Church in Protea Glen on September 05, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
  • ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has called on law enforcement officials to probe allegations that mourners fired live ammunition during the funeral of former MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe. 
  • Duarte was addressing the media at Luthuli House.
  • She also condemned the heckling of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe when he addressed mourners.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has called on police to investigate allegations that gunshots were fired in the air at the funeral of former president of the now disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe on Sunday.

She also strongly condemned the heckling of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe during his address at the funeral service in Protea Glen, Soweto. 

Speaking to the media at Luthuli House, Duarte said:

On the issue of people firing firearms in the air at funerals... to fire a firearm in a built-up area anywhere is a criminal action and our understating is that the authorities are taking action and really, we do hope that they take firm and decisive action because it's wrong.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo was not available to confirm whether an investigation was under way.

Duarte added: "It is not a mark of respect to shoot a gun into the air when you don't know where that bullet is going to end up, and while the act is synonymous with many township funerals, this doesn't make it right. It is still an illegal act and should be shunned upon by ANC members since there are so many people who have been killed by stray bullets."

READ | 'It's false information' - Kebby Maphatsoe's brother denies rumours death was related to Covid-19 jab

Turning to the heckling of Mantashe at the funeral, Duarte said such behaviour was akin to that of "people who are at odds with themselves at the moment".

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 05: Family and fr
Gwede Mantashe at the funeral of Kebby Maphatsoe in Soweto.
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

She said the heckling was emblematic of the deep divisions between the MKMVA and MK council and had nothing to do with the ANC or its national chairperson. 

READ | Kebby Maphatsoe funeral: Elderly woman hit by stray bullet mourners allegedly fired

"That is problematic behaviour and we are trying our best within the ANC and within Umkhonto we Sizwe to unite the MKMVA veterans and we are moving quite well towards a unity conference sometime in December. 

"It is unfortunate that Comrade Kebby passed away when he did because he was one of the leading figures in bringing about that unity. He was part of the preparation committee and did very well. He brought people to the table and raised issues very honestly and was castigated because of that," Duarte said.

She added that anyone who was part of making a change and bringing unity was vilified by the counter-revolutionaries, hence the heckling.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmkmvakebby maphatsoegwede mantashejessie duartejohannesburggautengdeaths
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 703 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 2451 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 747 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.31
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,796.11
-1.5%
Silver
24.28
-1.7%
Palladium
2,378.50
-1.5%
Platinum
1,004.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,247
+0.4%
All Share
66,415
+0.2%
Resource 10
62,939
+0.1%
Industrial 25
85,059
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,105
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

2h ago

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

2h ago

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo