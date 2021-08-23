18m ago

add bookmark

ANC shakes up mayoral nomination process with greater emphasis on postgraduate qualifications

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe
PHOTO: Daily Sun
  • The ANC NEC has endorsed a new mayoral selection process.
  • Regional and provincial structures of the ANC will nominate three people who will be interviewed and screened before the ANC announces its mayoral candidates.
  • The process was first employed in the appointment of North West premier-elect Bushy Maape, and Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

The ANC's extended national executive committee (NEC) meeting announced on Monday that all its mayoral candidates will now be elected through a nomination and screening process similar to that employed in the appointment of North West premier-elect Bushy Maape, and Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said:

With regard to the selection of mayoral candidates, regional and provincial structures of the ANC will nominate three names, and these candidates will be interviewed and screened, before the ANC will announce all its mayoral candidates.

He said the vetting process will also consider "experience and skills, gender equity, youth participation and diversity".

"These ANC rules for candidate selection provide that candidates must be people who are capable; experienced and skilled to ensure that the delivery of basic services and governance of municipalities are strengthened and revolutionised; and representative of the diversity of South Africa's people in respect of gender, age, race, as well as disability and sexual orientation, amongst others," said Mabe.

This new process of prioritising postgraduate qualifications and having all candidates go through an interview process was first implemented by the ANC in electing a candidate to replace North West Premier Job Mokgoro, and in appointing Matongo as the party's candidate for mayor of Johannesburg.

READ | Bushy Maape announced as North West premier-elect

This selection process was widely endorsed during the NEC meeting and those in attendance said it would greatly revamp the calibre of leaders in local government.

Delegates at the extended gathering, held over the weekend, met to approve the lists of ANC candidates for the local government elections currently scheduled to take place on 27 October.

Representatives of ANC provinces, leagues and alliance partners – the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu – participated in the meeting that took place ahead of the IEC deadline for the registration of candidates on Monday.

The meeting took place amid nationwide protests over the party's local government candidate selection processes.

The party in the Eastern Cape has already appointed an investigation committee that will investigate allegations and complaints from branches and individual members on the selection of local government candidates. This was confirmed by provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela.

North West outgoing premier Job Mokgoro
Bushy Maape will replace Job Mokgoro (pictured) as North West premier.

The move comes after the Amathole and Dr WB Rubusana regions complained that selection processes for these candidates were manipulated and guidelines flouted.

Various ANC members in the Moretele sub-region in Hammanskraal and neighbouring towns in North West took their grievances to the party's headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, where they handed over a memorandum.

In the memorandum, the members accused the ANC's interim provincial committee (IPC) of having manipulated their candidate lists.

They requested that the "manipulated list of ward candidates by the [interim provincial committee] from Moretele be reversed, and that the list of ward candidates voted by our communities be considered".

There were also allegations that the process has been manipulated and abused by gatekeepers who imposed candidates they favoured.

The aggrieved members said members who were not elected at branch general meetings have been appointed to be candidates in wards, while some branch members said they failed to convene a planned councillors' nomination meeting because of divisions.

Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo
City of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

On Friday, angry Tshwane ANC members from Nellmapius marched to the regional party offices in Arcadia to demand a rerun of the candidate nomination process ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

Aggrieved members from ward 86 complained that the process was marred by irregularities caused by people who allegedly imposed the names of their preferred candidates on the ballot papers.

Branches in North West's Bojanala region have also announced that they are considering legal action against the party in a bid to reverse the lists handed over to the ANC NEC at their meeting this weekend. In Mpumalanga, scores of ANC members marched to the Mbombela provincial headquarters to challenge the outcome of the list process.

Mabe said that "a number of members have highlighted their disputes at ANC offices, nationally and provincially".

He added that "the Electoral [Commission] of SA (IEC) dispute resolution structures will continue to consider any serious disputes within the prescribed time frames, even after the registration of ANC candidates on 23 August 2021. Where necessary, matters will be referred to the ANC disciplinary and other structures for action".

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe

"Channels for managing disputes are an integral part of the ANC candidate selection processes. Members or structures can, where necessary, formally raise grievances with the process. Various structures have dealt with appeals and disputes throughout the process, often under tight deadlines imposed by Covid-19 restrictions."

Mabe also confirmed that the NEC ratified some candidate lists after "rigorous screening and interviews by the regional interview and vetting panels and the provincial list committees".

The ANC's candidate selection process resulted in the nomination of nearly 10 000 ward and proportional representative candidates.

It was feared that the party would not meet the Monday, 21:00 IEC deadline as a result of ANC workers protesting over salaries and the volatile situation caused by branches' concerns over the nomination process.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpule mabesouth africagovernancelocal electionselectionspolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 1842 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 2942 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 682 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.24
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.83
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,787.63
+0.4%
Silver
23.40
+1.6%
Palladium
2,335.74
+2.6%
Platinum
1,022.04
+2.2%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
60,637
+1.4%
All Share
66,868
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,802
+1.5%
Industrial 25
84,129
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,995
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

1h ago

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo