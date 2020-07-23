ANC slams 'untrue, insensitive' claims that Gwede Mantashe had died

The ANC has slammed rumours circulating on social media claiming its national chairperson Gwede Mantashe had died.

The party says the fake news is heartless and inhumane.

It also says Mantashe told ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte that he was recovering well.

The ANC has dismissed claims that its national chairperson and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has died of Covid-19.

Mantashe was hospitalised on Monday after testing positive for the virus last week.



"This is heartless, inhumane, untrue and insensitive," said the ANC's national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday.

Mabe said "malicious" rumours about Mantashe having died from the pandemic were doing the rounds on social media networks.

"To pronounce a person dead while they are still alive is not only insensitive and evil, it also goes against the spirit of ubuntu," said Mabe.

He also said the ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte had spoken to Mantashe, who said he was recovering well.

On Wednesday a tweet from Mantashe dismissed claims that he was undergoing treatment at a private facility.

I have been admitted at a public hospital for medical attention & monitoring. I am doing well. Thanks to the health care workers. Thanks to your messages of support for my family & all persons who have been infected & affected by this virus. @Radio2000ZAhttps://t.co/qE9EpIpZ3j — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) July 22, 2020

Mantashe is one of several ministers who contracted Covid-19 in recent days, with Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi currently in hospital and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula having recently recovered from the virus.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his Western Cape counterpart Alan Winde also contracted the virus, while North West Premier Job Mokgoro is all clear and has returned home after seeking treatment at a healthcare facility in Gauteng.