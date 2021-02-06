1h ago

add bookmark

ANC stalwart and 'peacemaker' Meshack Radebe has died

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KZN legislature former deputy speaker Meshack Radebe has died.
KZN legislature former deputy speaker Meshack Radebe has died.
Jabulani Langa
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala lauded Radebe as one of the province's "greatest sons"
  • Radebe is credited for bringing peace between warring ANC and IFP factions in KZN.
  • He was also a close ally of former president Jacob Zuma.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe has died. 

The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed that Radebe died in hospital on Saturday. "We were informed by the family at about 09:00 that he died in the early hours of the morning."  

He said the party was going to visit his family in Pietermaritzburg and further details would be released then.  

The death was also confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela, who, in a message, said: "We have lost ubhungane umkhumbi wokumoyizela (someone who makes other people happy) Meshack Radebe is no more RIP Bhungane more details will follow once we interact with the family. He passed away in hospital. Let us keep the family in our prayers."

READ | 'I have lost a dear friend' - Ramaphosa pays tribute to Jackson Mthembu

Radebe, a close ally of former President Jacob Zuma, had served as both the MEC for social development and agriculture in KwaZulu-Natal. He also served as the deputy speaker in the provincial legislature. 

He was one of the politicians who showed support for Zuma during his numerous court appearances. 

In passing his condolences, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said: "This has been one of the saddest and most painful weeks in the life of the province, as we mourn the passing of one of the greatest sons of our province. An activist community based leader, during his time as MEC, Dr Radebe earned himself the nickname of 'umkhumbi wokunethezeka' because of his dedication to the delivery of services especially to the poor, and other vulnerable groups."  

Zikalala praised Radebe for being a peacemaker.

Peace

"Dr Radebe's decorated legacy is that of leading peace initiatives in KwaZulu-Natal.

He distinguished himself in bringing peace between the warring factions of the ANC and IFP in Mpumalanga Township, near Hammarsdale where he also lived.

For this work, he, together with his late IFP counterpart Sipho Mlaba, were recognised by the University of Natal and were both awarded honorary doctorates.

Radebe was honoured locally and internationally for his work both in peacemaking initiatives and also for his lifetime of service to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and by extension the rest of the country.

"We lower our hats to the undying spirit of Dr Meshack Radebe for his role in the struggle for our liberation and for serving in the frontline against poverty, inequality and unemployment and for his selfless commitment to the creation of a democratic, non-racial, non-sexist and equal South Africa," Zikalala said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmeshack radebe
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
13% - 148 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 161 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 834 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.84
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.84)
Gold
1814.01
(+0.01)
Silver
26.88
(+0.15)
Platinum
1123.52
(+0.32)
Brent Crude
59.59
(+0.85)
Palladium
2342.00
(+0.53)
All Share
64289.48
(+0.79)
Top 40
58877.36
(+0.66)
Financial 15
12588.84
(+3.14)
Industrial 25
86793.34
(-0.01)
Resource 10
60732.47
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo