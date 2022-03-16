ANC still finalising candidate disputes and appeals - months after municipal elections

The ANC is still finalising disputes related to its candidate selection process.

Ahead of the municipal elections held last year, the party had committed to speedily resolving disputes by candidates.

The party's electoral committee, headed by Kgalema Motlanthe, is still finalising disputes which could trigger by-elections across the country.

The ANC's electoral committee is still finalising disputes and appeals related to its candidate selection process, months after the municipal elections were held in November last year.



The party's electoral committee, headed by Kgalema Motlanthe, has been tasked to investigate allegations of corruption related to the ANC candidate selection process across some of its regions.

The party saw protests held at Luthuli House in Johannesburg and provincial offices ahead of the municipal elections.

Allegations were made that the names for specific candidates selected with the help of residents were swapped in preference for particular candidates.

Ahead of the elections, ANC leaders promised communities they should vote for the party despite their unhappiness with the candidates selected.

The party's leaders promised once corruption related to the candidate selection process was found, by-elections would be held after the elections to rectify the matter.

On Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party's electoral committee was finalising the disputes and would report back to the national executive committee (NEC).

The NEC is expected to sit from 25 March.

Mabe added a report was being finalised related to the disputes and the party was committed to holding by-elections in areas where corruption was found to have taken place.

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) held a meeting on 14 March where other organisational matters were on the agenda.

The committee also discussed the status of the ANC Women's League, which had an expired mandate.

The league last held a conference in August 2015. A task team, which includes ANC NEC members Thandi Modise and Nathi Mthethwa, has been appointed to investigate the league's status.



Provincial and regional conferences

Mabe said the ANC's branches were holding meetings to solidify mandates ahead of regional and provincial conferences.

The party expected conferences in eight provinces this year ahead of the national conference in December.

There are 34 regional conferences also on the political timeline.

The ANC remains concerned by violence witnessed at some branch meetings.

"The NWC condemned any forms of violence and ill-discipline in the activities of ANC structures. It welcomed the intervention being made by the ANC national officials in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

"It called on ANC structures to take disciplinary action against those who engage in violent and criminal behaviour, and for law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute those involved," Mabe said.



Zondo Commission

Since the release of the State Capture Inquiry report, the ANC has yet to indicate its stance on the way forward for implicated members.

Some of them, including Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla, have publicly denied being involved in state capture.

Mabe said the ANC noted the actions of these members, adding the party supported the commission and its work.

The party appointed an NEC task team in response to the report that implicated its members.

The task team will present a report to the NEC and make recommendations to be taken by the executive, legislature and ANC.

"The latter will include policy matters to be referred to NEC sub-committees, changes in organisational policy, as well as referrals to the Integrity Commission. Furthermore, the task team will develop a discussion document to encourage engagement in the organisation and society on the prevention of corruption and state capture," Mabe said.

