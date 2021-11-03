10m ago

add bookmark

ANC suffers huge blows in two Mpumalanga municipalities beset by corruption, service delivery failure

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ANC has lost its majority in two Mpumalanga municipalities.
  • In the Lekwa Municipality, it only managed to get 42% of the vote, giving them 13 council seats.
  • The Steve Tshwete Municipality was another tough pill to swallow for the ANC, managing to win only 21 council seats (or about 36% of the vote).

Beset by over R1 billion in Eskom debt, regular water and power interruptions, and a ballooning wage bill, the troubled Lekwa Municipality in Mpumalanga will no longer be gripped in the iron fist of the ANC, which has lost its majority.

Although the ANC scored the most votes in the municipality, it was not enough for an outright majority.

The ruling party ended up with 42% of the vote, the Lekwa Community Forum (LCF) came in second with 19%, followed by the DA with 13%.

The percentages mean that the 30-member council is now hung and could lead to a coalition government, led either by the ANC with other parties, or by a coalition of opposition parties.

READ | Probe underway after allegation that ballot boxes from Mpumalanga voting stations transported together

In terms of council seats, the ANC got 13, the LFC six, the DA four, and the EFF and Freedom Front Plus three seats each.

The ATM got one seat.

In 2016, the ANC won 20 wards, 15 more than the DA. A local party, the Civic Choice, won three wards and the EFF’s votes secured them two seats on the council.

The Lekwa Municipality, which was traditionally considered an ANC stronghold, includes the towns of Standerton and surrounds.

In October, News24 reported on the municipality’s "perennial political and administration challenges".

READ | Adriaan Basson: Coalition conundrum - Can two wounded bulls share a kraal?

Salary expenditure for staff and councillors ballooned by 161% in just one year, despite the council being bankrupt and struggling to pay its debt.

The municipality owed its creditors R1.7 billion at the end of the 2019/20 financial year, and the figure is growing.

It is one of the top 10 defaulting municipalities, owing Eskom approximately R1.3 billion in November 2020.

The crumbling infrastructure has exposed communities to health and safety hazards.

On 12 May 2021, Cabinet resolved to dissolve the council and, on 28 May, Johann Mettler was appointed as the administrator of the intervention now led by the national government.

A recovery plan is now being implemented in phases, and was mainly in response to a court order obtained by poultry producer Astral Foods that forced the government to supply the town with water and electricity.

Elections 2021 Results: See the battle for your municipality unfold with our special elections map

Astral - whose brands include Goldi, Festive and Mountain Valley - has been locked in a battle with the local council following regular water and power interruptions that resulted in bruising losses for the company over the past few years.

The chicken producer is Standerton's biggest employer, and its battle with the municipality dates back to 2018.

In the Steve Tshwete Municipality, the ANC suffered another loss. It got only 21 seats in the 58-member council, which is not enough to govern the municipality.

The DA won 17 seats, the EFF nine, while the Middelburg and Hendriena Residents Front won seven seats. The Freedom Front Plus got three seats, and an independent candidate secured a seat.

In 2016, the ANC got 32 council seats, the DA came in second with 17, and the EFF third with seven seats.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmbombelampumalangapoliticselections 2021
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
86% - 2366 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
14% - 401 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.44
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.09
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,762.07
-1.4%
Silver
23.19
-1.6%
Palladium
1,997.95
-1.2%
Platinum
1,026.00
-1.6%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,522
+1.2%
All Share
68,587
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,681
+1.4%
Industrial 25
88,778
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,131
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

41m ago

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo