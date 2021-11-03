ANC suffers huge blows in two Mpumalanga municipalities beset by corruption, service delivery failure

The ANC has lost its majority in two Mpumalanga municipalities.

In the Lekwa Municipality, it only managed to get 42% of the vote, giving them 13 council seats.

The Steve Tshwete Municipality was another tough pill to swallow for the ANC, managing to win only 21 council seats (or about 36% of the vote).

Beset by over R1 billion in Eskom debt, regular water and power interruptions, and a ballooning wage bill, the troubled Lekwa Municipality in Mpumalanga will no longer be gripped in the iron fist of the ANC, which has lost its majority.



Although the ANC scored the most votes in the municipality, it was not enough for an outright majority.

The ruling party ended up with 42% of the vote, the Lekwa Community Forum (LCF) came in second with 19%, followed by the DA with 13%.

The percentages mean that the 30-member council is now hung and could lead to a coalition government, led either by the ANC with other parties, or by a coalition of opposition parties.

In terms of council seats, the ANC got 13, the LFC six, the DA four, and the EFF and Freedom Front Plus three seats each.

The ATM got one seat.

In 2016, the ANC won 20 wards, 15 more than the DA. A local party, the Civic Choice, won three wards and the EFF’s votes secured them two seats on the council.

The Lekwa Municipality, which was traditionally considered an ANC stronghold, includes the towns of Standerton and surrounds.

In October, News24 reported on the municipality’s "perennial political and administration challenges".

Salary expenditure for staff and councillors ballooned by 161% in just one year, despite the council being bankrupt and struggling to pay its debt.



The municipality owed its creditors R1.7 billion at the end of the 2019/20 financial year, and the figure is growing.

It is one of the top 10 defaulting municipalities, owing Eskom approximately R1.3 billion in November 2020.

The crumbling infrastructure has exposed communities to health and safety hazards.

On 12 May 2021, Cabinet resolved to dissolve the council and, on 28 May, Johann Mettler was appointed as the administrator of the intervention now led by the national government.

A recovery plan is now being implemented in phases, and was mainly in response to a court order obtained by poultry producer Astral Foods that forced the government to supply the town with water and electricity.

Astral - whose brands include Goldi, Festive and Mountain Valley - has been locked in a battle with the local council following regular water and power interruptions that resulted in bruising losses for the company over the past few years.

The chicken producer is Standerton's biggest employer, and its battle with the municipality dates back to 2018.

In the Steve Tshwete Municipality, the ANC suffered another loss. It got only 21 seats in the 58-member council, which is not enough to govern the municipality.

The DA won 17 seats, the EFF nine, while the Middelburg and Hendriena Residents Front won seven seats. The Freedom Front Plus got three seats, and an independent candidate secured a seat.

In 2016, the ANC got 32 council seats, the DA came in second with 17, and the EFF third with seven seats.