ANC switches up its disciplinary arm, ditches corruption accused members

Zintle Mahlati
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile.
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile. Photo: Christopher Moagi
  • The ANC held a three-day national executive committee NEC meeting at the weekend. 
  • ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party has endorsed members who are not part of its NEC to fill its national disciplinary committees.
  • The ANC NEC has also endorsed members of its renewal commission.

To avoid allegations of conflict of interest when dealing with ANC disciplinary matters, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party has endorsed a group of its members who have no political positions to head its disciplinary committees. 

At its three-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, the ANC endorsed a reconfiguration of its national disciplinary committee (NDC) and its national disciplinary dispute committee of appeals.

The ANC national working committee endorsed the move to make changes to the committees. 

It was believed that showed a move by Ramaphosa to strengthen the party's stance on discipline. 

Ramaphosa had spoken extensively about concerns about the party's problems with ill-discipline when he gave his January 8 address earlier this year. 

Mashatile said the NEC had endorsed that committees should be staffed with people who were not ANC members. 

He said this was to avoid any possible complaints of conflict of interest. The NDC will now be chaired by Ralph Mgijima, a former integrity commissioner for the Gauteng government. 

The committee also includes other ANC heavyweights who have taken a backseat from the party in recent years. 

Other members include Vusi Pikoli, the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Susan Shabangu, Thandi Orleyn, Enver Surty, Kerensa Millard, Robinson Ramaite, Faith Muthambi, Lindiwe Maseko and Nocawe Mafu.

The appeals committee was previously chaired by ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane and included members such as Zweli Mkhize, who face corruption scandals. 

The committee will now be chaired by Johnny de Lange, a former ANC MP and deputy minister of justice and correctional services. 

Other members will include Lindiwe Hendricks, Krish Govender, Max Boqwana, Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, Firoz Cachalia, Sylvia Lucas and Phumulo Masualle.

Renewal commission 

The ANC NEC has also endorsed a list of members who will form part of the renewal commission. Thoko Didiza will chair the commission. 

It will include Naledi Pandor, Joel Netshitenzhe, Zingiswa Losi, Wally Serote, Mahlengi Bhengu, Jeremy Cronin, Fasiha Hassan, Bheki Nkosi, Dr Billy Ramokgopa, Abba Omar and one-member each from the ANCVL, ANCWL and ANCYL.

The commission is expected to tour the country, interacting with party members to map out how best the party can approach its internal issues. 

The commission is expected to compile a report discussed at the ANC's policy conference in July.

The ANC NEC also endorsed the recommendation for Gwen Ramokgopa as a co-ordinator in the Office of the Secretary-General.

Ramokgopa will help in the office to assist Mashatile while Jessie Duarte remains on sick leave.


