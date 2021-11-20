ANC to review coalition decision after reports that Kannaland mayor is a convicted rapist

The ANC will review its coalition decision in the Kannaland municipality.

The mayor, Jeffrey Donson, is a convicted child rapist, and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, was convicted of fraud.

The two convicts represent Icosa, the party in coalition with the ANC.

The ANC in the Western Cape has resolved to review its decision to form a coalition with the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) following revelations that the newly elected mayor is a convicted rapist.



News24 reported this week that the mayor of the Kannaland municipality, Jeffrey Donson, is a convicted child rapist.

Donson's deputy, Werner Meshoa, was convicted of fraud, and found guilty of sexual assault and statutory rape.

Donson and Meshoa are members of Icosa.

Donson was convicted in 2008 of raping a 15-year-old girl. The rape occurred in 2004.

Donson was initially sentenced to five years in prison. Following an appeal, his sentence was later reduced to a wholly suspended term of imprisonment, correctional supervision, a R20 000 fine, and a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Meshoa was found guilty of sexual assault and the statutory rape of a pupil. He was fired as a teacher by the Western Cape education department in 2012.

Meshoa was earlier this year convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Commission for Gender Equality has launched an investigation into the election of the two officials.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said the party could not ignore the reputational risk associated with what has transpired in the Kannaland municipality.

"The ANC's extended interim provincial committee (IPC) took note of the grave concerns raised about the Kannaland municipality.

"...coalitions should be based on ensuring the stability of municipalities, good governance, a tough stance against corruption, strict adherence to the rule of law, and the creation of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society. This includes our fight against all forms of gender-based violence," Mtsweni said.

"While we respect and uphold the democratic wishes of the people of Kannaland, who have on successive occasions chosen to elect Icosa as the majority party, the extended IPC resolved to mandate the negotiating team to review the coalition agreement in Kannaland municipality.

"The ANC stands opposed to any form of gender-based violence and corruption. We must at all times act in the best interest of our principles."

Mtsweni said the extended IPC emphasised that the ANC should uphold its integrity, in line with the era of renewal and rebuilding.



Meanwhile, the ANC has condemned the behaviour of its councillors in the Theewaterskloof municipality.



Councillors disrupted proceedings when the council was being constituted.



"The extended IPC mandated the Working Committee, together with officials, to attend to this matter and reprimand ANC councillors who were involved in that scuffle," said Mtsweni.



The ANC also commended the Oudtshoorn municipality for electing the youngest mayor, Chad Louw, 24, and all its councillors, speakers and deputy mayors.

Attempts to solicit comment from Donson were unsuccessful but will be added when received.