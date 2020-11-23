26m ago

add bookmark

ANC top brass visit embattled branches in North West

Lizeka Tandwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The top six of the ANC (from left), Jessie Duarte, Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, DD Mabuza and Paul Mashatile.
The top six of the ANC (from left), Jessie Duarte, Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, DD Mabuza and Paul Mashatile.
Picture: Felix Dlangamandla
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with other ANC national officials, is visiting North West on Monday. 
  • The party visits the embattled province at a time of warring factions.
  • ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has started engaging with councillors in one of the regions.

The ANC's top brass has taken its might to the embattled province of the North West to assess progress made in rebuilding the party structures. 

The party's National Working Committee - including the top six - will visit different parts of the province on Monday. The party is gearing up for the 2021 local government election campaign, as well as its national general council.  

The province has been under administration since 2018, and numerous municipalities have also been placed under administration.The collapse of service delivery, financial distress, and political instability have been cited among the reasons behind the intervention.The late Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said none of the province’s municipalities had achieved a clean audit.

In July, News24 reported on how squabbles between long-warring factions within the province had ended being fought in courts. 

READ | Opposition parties in North West refuse to get involved in ANC removal of mayors and speakers

Four party members, including the former secretary of the Dr Ruth Mompati region, Gaolatlhle Kgabo - a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) in that municipality - lodged papers against the ANC at national, provincial and regional levels.They claim the 2018 disbandment of the region was an infringement of their rights as party members, as well as  their constitutional rights to freedom of association.

An interim provincial committee was appointed last year after the provincial executive committee was dissolved following days of protests by members and communities in the province. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa had taken it upon himself to help bring about unity and stability in the embattled province by being part of a rapid response team.

Speaking in the Dr Ruth Segomotse Mompati region on Monday, party chair Gwede Mantashe encouraged councillors to work with traditional leaders. 

He said this was to ensure that development in the province was for the entire community. 

Ramaphosa is expected to visit Rustenburg, while his deputy David Mabuza and deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte will take their tour to the Dr Kenneth Kaunda region. 

Secretary-general Ace Magashule and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile are visiting the Ngaka Modiri Molema region in Mahikeng. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Angry North West residents torch 6 ANC councillors' homes
North West ANC regions fight back: 'We are battling an arrogant ANC leadership'
North West ANC Youth League want Maine out of parliament
Read more on:
ancnorth westmahikengpolitics
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 814 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1557 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8394 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.32
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.21
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(+0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.57)
Gold
1865.57
(-0.32)
Silver
23.99
(-0.71)
Platinum
945.00
(+0.32)
Brent Crude
45.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2322.00
(+0.52)
All Share
57265.74
(+1.15)
Top 40
52560.54
(+1.24)
Financial 15
11399.86
(+1.17)
Industrial 25
79908.27
(+1.47)
Resource 10
51904.29
(+0.91)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo