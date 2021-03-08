ANC top six have 'very positive' meeting with Zuma about his Zondo standoff

The ANC has described a meeting between its top six leaders and former president Jacob Zuma as "very positive and constructive".

The party officials met Zuma in a virtual meeting after initial confusion over whether the meeting would happen at the party's head quarters.

The ANC NEC resolved in February that the officials led by President Cyril Ramaphosa should engage Zuma on his decision to defy the Constitutional Court's ruling that he should answer questions and cooperate with the commission of inquiry into state capture.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed the meeting had taken place on Monday.

"The National Officials had very positive and constructive discussions with former President Jacob Zuma," he said.

Mabe did not say what the outcome was, or whether Zuma had agreed to cooperate with the commission.