ANC top six not yet called about imminent Cabinet reshuffle - Duarte

Jessie Duarte has said there have been no consultations with the president regarding a Cabinet reshuffle.

Duarte said there was no communication with the ANC top six on when a reshuffle could take place.

Meanwhile, Duarte said the party was made aware of another bout of unrest.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has said President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet approached the ANC's top six regarding a Cabinet reshuffle, which is said to be imminent.

Briefing the media virtually on Thursday, Duarte said it was still unclear when a date would be set for the possible reshuffle of Ramaphosa's executive.

"I don't know what's in the president's head. We have not been called. At this point, there's nothing to share with you. If it happens, you'll know when we know," she said.

This comes amid speculation that Ramaphosa will make changes to his executive on Friday. Duarte has dismissed this.

She said the idea of an upcoming Cabinet reshuffle stemmed from an SMS circulating in the media that it would happen by Friday.

Duarte said:

Yes, the president didn't consult. He hasn't called for such a consultation yet. But at this moment, I've not yet been told that I should be making my way anywhere.

The president usually consults the ANC's top leaders and alliance partners before changes are made to his executive.

ANC leaders have joined calls for a shake-up of Cabinet, particularly in the security cluster, amid accusations that they failed in their response to the violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.

Duarte said the party had not formally called for a reshuffle.

"The ANC has not called for the reshuffle (or for) the security cluster to be reshuffled," she said.

Meanwhile, Duarte said the ANC was concerned about information regarding a potential re-emergence of violent unrest.



She said the party was aware that some ANC members were allegedly part of the failed insurrection. She added that they will face criminal charges.

On Wednesday, supporters of imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma - led by the likes of suspended Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association member Carl Niehaus - threatened to protest at Zuma's next court appearance on 10 August.

"All the SMSes received have been made available to law enforcement officials. All we are aware of are the cell numbers we have, not names, and we are in the process of developing charges (against ANC members implicated)," Duarte said.

"We are aware of ANC members involved as well. Not all people who are instigators are members of the ANC. We received a copy of the Free Jacob Zuma campaign. In that campaign, there's an argument that the insurrection was not planned. We disagree with that," she said.

