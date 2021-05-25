ANC veterans Phosa, Yacoob smoke peace pipe after disagreement

Zak Yacoob apologised to Mathews Phosa after the two had words.

Phosa said he accepted the apology.

Presidential special advisor on international relations, Khulu Mbatha, acted as mediator.

Retired Judge Zak Yacoob apologised to former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa after the two had words over Phosa's legal opinion on the ANC's step-aside resolution.



Phosa, in turn, indicated that he accepted the apology.

He said he would withdraw "all the complaints I laid with the police" as a result of their conversation.

City Press reported that Yacoob called Phosa on Friday night because he differed with Phosa's legal interpretation of the ANC's step-aside resolution, and "the phone call got out of hand".

In a joint statement, Yacoob said:

I, Judge Yacoob, apologise unreservedly to Dr Phosa for what I said to him at the end of our conversation. I have high regard for Dr Phosa, both as a comrade, who was with me in the struggle for liberation and as a fellow lawyer. We were comrades in the dark days, during Operation Vula, and were united against all that the apartheid state could throw at us. I wish to restore our relationship after this unfortunate spat.

Phosa said: "We must be reminded that we shall need all the resources of our people to fight the many battles we have ahead and we must not be sidetracked by the discomforts of the present, however they arise," he said in the statement.

Phosa also quoted Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara, saying "there should be peace among the people and war against the enemy. The enemies we face are poverty, unemployment and inequality, exacerbated by corruption and criminality."

He added: "Let our polemic and personality differences not shift us from the path of achieving the dream our people deserve."

The two reconciled after the intervention of another ANC veteran, Khulu Mbatha, in his personal capacity, "out of concern for what he heard in the media regarding utterances" by Phosa and Yacoob.



Mbatha is the special advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa on international relations.

Phosa and Yacoob said, in the statement, it was "fitting" that they issued it on the anniversary of the formation of the Organisation of African Unity, on 25 May 1963, the forerunner to the African Union.



Unacceptable

"In the spirit of the unity demonstrated by our ancestors on that day, we have resolved what was an unacceptable situation between two senior members of South African society, during a time when we face so many challenges as a country," they said.

Mbatha knows both well "from the days of exile" and also from 1991 to 1994 when he worked with Phosa, who was then chairperson of the ANC in the then Eastern Transvaal region.

During the tenure of former president Kgalema Motlanthe, Yacoob chaired the South African National Aids Council, and worked with Mbatha, who was advisor to Motlanthe, according to the statement.

Phosa, in his legal opinion to the ANC, said it would be unlawful to force an ANC member to step aside, unless there was a "duly processed" amendment of the ANC constitution to enable the party to do so.

He said otherwise the suspension was a part of the ANC's disciplinary process.