1h ago

Share

#LadyRussiagate | ANC wants to meet with US ambassador after Russia arms allegations

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Twitter/ANC
  • The ANC plans on meeting US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety after his allegations that the party ignored his requests for meetings.
  • The ANC will send extra leaders to KZN to bolster the party's support there. 
  • Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former ANC presidents are handling the possibility of IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi returning to the party.

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) wants to meet with United States ambassador Reuben Brigety after he attacked the ANC's policy on Ukraine that states the US provoked the war with Russia over Ukraine, hoping to put Russia in its place. 

Speaking to the media after the marathon meeting, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the NWC had given its thumbs up for party officials to meet Brigety amid the most intense diplomatic fallout yet between South Africa and the US over Russia. 

Brigety recently levelled accusations that SA had sold arms to Russia, which is engaged in a bitter war with neighbouring Ukraine, an allegation that the SA government didn't take kindly.

The ANC claims he has since apologised, although Brigety called his utterances a "misimpression".

Mbalula said ANC leaders would meet with Brigety to discuss the party's policies on Russia. 

READ | Brigety 'launched distasteful attack' on SA, Ramaphosa tells ANC eThekwini members

The ANC has insisted it would not condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that the government remained non-aligned in the conflict. 

He said the party works with "like-minded parties across the globe" and continuously strengthens ties with anti-apartheid movements, including the Democrats in the US.

"We are going to meet with the US ambassador to understand him quite closely in terms of the issues he has raised about the ANC... because, in our view, a diplomat, especially from a superpower like the US, must understand the separation of party approach and government," Mbalula said. 

ANC leaders over the weekend maintained that Brigety was out of line when he condemned the ANC government for its friendship with Russia. 

Mbalula said: 

We were taken aback by the comments of the ambassador, for which he has apologised. Our Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), led by Naledi Pandor, handled that matter and we're quite impressed by the steps taken to defend South Africa's territorial integrity and sovereignty. [Dirco] must continue to do that.

He said the ANC had "not ventured into [expelling]" Brigety, but the NWC "had given us the greenlight so that we can meet with him to address some of the things that he's actually raised and clarify with him".

Turning to his party, Mbalula said the NWC would return in two weeks to KwaZulu-Natal to give "marching orders" to the party's provincial executive committee on the way forward after marathon meetings on the state of the organisation and governance.

He announced that more NEC deployees would be sent to assist those who already do political work in the province to boost the party's ground forces ahead of the 2024 elections.

The ANC's national leaders descended on KZN over the weekend to "strengthen" its provincial structure amid reports that it would be disbanded. 

"The [disbandment] of a structure is a last resort. We can't have ANC members working very hard and mobilising for the disbandment of a structure," Mbalula said.

"Where there is a sign of that [factions], we need to address that, especially here in KwaZulu-Natal and honestly bring sanity and make sure the organisation here is united and that members of the ANC are free and are not afraid to raise their issues in an orderly manner. The leadership must lead properly."

READ | US intelligence to provide more information on Russia weapon shipment - Mufamadi

Mbalula also touched on murmurs about the possible return of IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to the ANC. He said the matter was being handled at the highest level in the ANC and by the party's former presidents alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"It's not delegated to the province. The president did speak to the province about it. uMntwana ka Phindangene [Buthelezi] has spoken about it, including to the IFP. We are processing it at the highest level of the organisation," Mbalula said, adding that there were no timeframes.

"We respect the wish[es] of people. If somebody says, 'before I die, I want to come back home', we don't fight with that. That is the wish of a person. uMntwana has not expressed that in corners; he's expressed it openly."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anclady rfikile mbalulamangosuthu buthelezicyril ramaphosapolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC government's response to the #LadyRussiagate allegations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not convinced of SA's innocence
82% - 1762 votes
I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt
5% - 117 votes
I'm going to wait for the inquiry to unfold
12% - 262 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

9h ago

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

7h ago

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

14h ago

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.02
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
23.83
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.69
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Platinum
1,064.28
+0.5%
Palladium
1,528.07
+0.5%
Gold
2,015.07
+0.2%
Silver
24.07
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
72,918
-0.1%
All Share
78,262
-0.1%
Resource 10
69,600
-0.3%
Industrial 25
108,181
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,894
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

8h ago

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo