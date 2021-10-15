6m ago

ANC ward candidate in KwaZulu-Natal killed while campaigning door-to-door

Cebelihle Mthethwa
An ANC ward candidate has been killed.
  • ANC candidate Siyabonga Mkhize was shot dead on Friday.
  • He was shot while conducting a door-to-door campaign in Cato Crest.
  • Mkhize was in the company of another person when the shooting occurred.

ANC candidate Siyabonga Mkhize has been killed following a shooting in Cato Crest, Durban, on Friday.

Mkhize, who was a candidate for ward 101, was killed while he was in the company of another person. That person was also killed.

According to the police, two people were shot and killed at about 18:20 at Cato Crest during a door-to-door campaign.  

Siyabonga Mkhize was killed during a door-to-door campaign in KZN.

"Two deceased, 40 and 46, died at the scene and two were rushed to hospital for medical attention. The scene is still active," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Emer-G-Med said the two men were found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead when paramedics arrived.  

The ANC in the province said it was shocked by Mkhize's passing.

READ | Elections 2021: Will KwaZulu-Natal see more political killings in the coming months?

"We still do not know yet the details of what transpired. Until we interact with the family and local structures from tomorrow, we will be able to enlighten more the general public as to what happened," ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said in a statement.

"We send our condolences to the Mkhize family on behalf of the ANC."



