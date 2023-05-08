26m ago

Share

ANC ward councillor arrested for allegedly assaulting and attempting to rape girl, 12, in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ANC Mpumalanga ward councillor will face several charges in the Kriel Magistrate's Court.
An ANC Mpumalanga ward councillor will face several charges in the Kriel Magistrate's Court.
Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2019.
  • A 39-year-old ANC councillor was arrested in Kriel after he allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl.
  • He is expected to appear in the Kriel Magistrate's Court on charges of housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted rape.
  • His arrest comes after a 40-year-old ANC North West ward councillor was arrested on two counts of statutory rape on Sunday.

An ANC ward councillor was arrested in Kriel, Mpumalanga over the weekend for allegedly assaulting and attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the 39-year-old man reportedly visited his friend on Friday and consumed alcohol.

While they were at the house, the councillor allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments toward the girl, Mohlala said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Later, the councillor and his friend went to a tavern nearby.

"The girl's mother had reportedly gone to work; hence the girl and her 26-year-old sister are said to have been temporarily left to stay with their uncle (the councillor's friend). It is said that while the two buddies were still in the tavern, the councillor sneaked out without telling his friend," Mohlala added.

At around 23:30, the older sister heard somebody breaking into the house and trying to open her locked bedroom door, Mohlala said.

"She then immediately called a friend and requested him to immediately alert the police."

Mohlala added:

Whilst still in a state of shock, [she] reportedly heard her younger sister calling for her uncle to rescue her. The report further states that the intruder responded by saying that the uncle was not in the house.

Police arrived shortly after, but the intruder escaped through the window, leaving his T-shirt and cellphone behind.

Mohlala said officers managed to arrest the councillor moments after. He also sustained injuries to his head.

"As the police went through the scene during the course of the probe, they came across some blood drops in the house, as well as on the window. The suspect's car was also found about 50 metres from the house."

The man was scheduled to appear in the Kriel Magistrate's Court on Monday for housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted rape.

READ | ANC ward councillor arrested in connection with statutory rape after explicit video surfaces online

In a separate incident on Sunday, a 40-year-old ANC ward councillor in the North West was arrested on two counts of statutory rape.

He was arrested after sexually explicit videos and photos of someone who appeared to be the councillor surfaced on various social media platforms last week.

The man also faces a separate count of crimen injuria, which he was charged with on Friday.

The cases were opened at the Kanana police station.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmbombelampumalangagender based violencecrimerapecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 533 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 629 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 2313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.34
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.21
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.26
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Platinum
1,073.62
+0.5%
Palladium
1,516.62
-0.5%
Gold
2,023.88
+0.4%
Silver
25.61
-0.2%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
73,060
+0.8%
All Share
78,662
+0.7%
Resource 10
72,295
+2.0%
Industrial 25
105,479
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,427
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

1h ago

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo