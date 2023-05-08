ANC ward councillor arrested for allegedly assaulting and attempting to rape girl, 12, in Mpumalanga

A 39-year-old ANC councillor was arrested in Kriel after he allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl.

He is expected to appear in the Kriel Magistrate's Court on charges of housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted rape.

His arrest comes after a 40-year-old ANC North West ward councillor was arrested on two counts of statutory rape on Sunday.

An ANC ward councillor was arrested in Kriel, Mpumalanga over the weekend for allegedly assaulting and attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the 39-year-old man reportedly visited his friend on Friday and consumed alcohol.

While they were at the house, the councillor allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments toward the girl, Mohlala said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Later, the councillor and his friend went to a tavern nearby.

"The girl's mother had reportedly gone to work; hence the girl and her 26-year-old sister are said to have been temporarily left to stay with their uncle (the councillor's friend). It is said that while the two buddies were still in the tavern, the councillor sneaked out without telling his friend," Mohlala added.

At around 23:30, the older sister heard somebody breaking into the house and trying to open her locked bedroom door, Mohlala said.

"She then immediately called a friend and requested him to immediately alert the police."

Mohlala added:

Whilst still in a state of shock, [she] reportedly heard her younger sister calling for her uncle to rescue her. The report further states that the intruder responded by saying that the uncle was not in the house.

Police arrived shortly after, but the intruder escaped through the window, leaving his T-shirt and cellphone behind.

Mohlala said officers managed to arrest the councillor moments after. He also sustained injuries to his head.

"As the police went through the scene during the course of the probe, they came across some blood drops in the house, as well as on the window. The suspect's car was also found about 50 metres from the house."

The man was scheduled to appear in the Kriel Magistrate's Court on Monday for housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted rape.

READ | ANC ward councillor arrested in connection with statutory rape after explicit video surfaces online

In a separate incident on Sunday, a 40-year-old ANC ward councillor in the North West was arrested on two counts of statutory rape.

He was arrested after sexually explicit videos and photos of someone who appeared to be the councillor surfaced on various social media platforms last week.

The man also faces a separate count of crimen injuria, which he was charged with on Friday.

The cases were opened at the Kanana police station.