1h ago

Share

ANC ward councillor arrested in connection with statutory rape after explicit video surfaces online

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos and Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ANC North West ward councillor was arrested in connection with statutory rape charges after an explicit video surfaced.
An ANC North West ward councillor was arrested in connection with statutory rape charges after an explicit video surfaced.
Getty Images
  • A 40-year-old ANC ward councillor in the North West was arrested in connection with two counts of statutory rape.
  • Explicit videos and photos of what appears to be the ward councillor surfaced online.
  • Police confirmed that the councillor was also charged with crimen injuria.

A 40-year-old ANC ward councillor in the North West has been arrested in connection with two counts of statutory rape.

This after sexually explicit videos and photos of what appears to be the councillor – who cannot be named to protect his victims, who are minors – surfaced on various social media platforms last week.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said the parents of two 15-year-old boys opened the cases against him on Saturday.

READ | Circulating sexually explicit video of Free State speaker Zanele Sifuba is criminal, experts warn

"The public is therefore requested to refrain from recirculating the video," he said.

Mokgwabone said the man also faced a separate charge of crimen injuria, which was opened on Friday. The cases were opened at the Kanana police station.

Asked for comment prior to his arrest, the councillor sent a WhatsApp voice note to News24, saying that he wouldn't be speaking to the media until he had consulted his legal team.

The councillor said: 

Democracy doesn't allow media to do that. I am a politician. I know my rights. I am not interested [in an] interview with you.

He went on to say that News24 was "harassing him" and threatened to hand over the journalist's contact number to his lawyers.

He ended off his voice note with "Stop it".

Responding to the incident, the ANC said that it has received a number of complaints against the councillor from various women.

"Rising from the despicable behaviour, the ANC has suspended membership with immediate effect and therefore he will not be allowed to participate in the movement," ANC spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said in a statement.

The ANC added that the suspension will be in effect until the outcome of the disciplinary process.

"This type of behaviour goes against our values and commitment to building a cohesive society in which all people are treated with respect and dignity. We will therefore not stand idle when such tendencies rear their ugly face. We will act immediately and swiftly to root out such behaviour."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancnorth westmahikengcrimerapecrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 397 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 483 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
66% - 1736 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,059.17
0.0%
Palladium
1,490.53
0.0%
Gold
2,016.92
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo