ANC warned it will lose votes over reinstatement of officials implicated in VBS scandal

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
ANC Limpopo deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani.
Phuti Raletjena
  • The Vhembe Fraternal Organisation wrote to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule calling for the decision to be revoked.
  • The ANC took a decision to reinstate provincial deputy chairperson and treasurer.
  • The pair, Florence Radzilani and Danny Msiza are implicated in the VBS' collapse.

Limpopo's Vhembe Fraternal Organisation - a formation of various ANC and community-based structures - has warned the party of difficulties and loss of votes in the upcoming municipal elections because of the reinstatement of two provincial leaders implicated in the VBS scandal.

The organisation, based in the Vhembe where scores of people had invested in VBS, wrote to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule calling for the decision to be rescinded.

The ANC national executive committee recently took a decision to reinstate provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza.

Radzilani, who is the former mayor of the Vhembe District Municipality, and Msiza were heavily implicated in advocate Terry Motau's report about VBS' collapse.

She resigned as mayor hours before seven other mayors of different municipalities were recalled from their position because of the scandal.

Radzilani was later made an MPL after the general elections last year.

In a seven-page letter signed by its chairperson, Godfrey Mahani, the organisation said: "With the 2021 local government elections on the horizon, it will be an impossible task for the ANC and its alliance to campaign within our constituencies.

"This is because our people will demand answers on this issue since the argument advanced so far are condescending, offensive and irrational".

The organisation reminded the ANC the R500 million the municipality had invested in VBS were meant for service delivery, but villagers remained without basic necessities.

"To date, the ANC has not made any effort to visit our constituencies to explain and account on this loss of taxpayers' funds," it said.

It all also referred to the killing of two local unionists, Ronald Mani and Tshililo Musetsho, who were vocal against the municipality's VBS investment.

"Instead of assisting the families of our anti-corruption heroes to survive after the assassination of their breadwinners, the ANC is shifting much focus attention to the political survival of its leaders who are facing allegations of corruption," the organisation said.

The ANC was also accused of deepening factionalism in Limpopo by the decision to reinstate the two leaders.

National ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. He also did not respond to messages.

Mahani confirmed to News24 the organisation had written a letter to Magashule.

"We have not yet received a response. It was only sent on 13 July and usually we expect them to respond within 14 days," he said.

The letter by the organisation was drafted amid rumours within political circles in Limpopo that Radzilani may become an MEC in the touted provincial cabinet reshuffle.

