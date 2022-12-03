32m ago

add bookmark

'ANC weakened by current leadership' presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize addresses youth in Cape Town

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zweli Mkhize.
Zweli Mkhize.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • ANC presidential nominee Zweli Mkhize says the current leadership of the ANC has weakened the organisation.
  • Mkhize has attempted to swoon young party supporters in a bid to secure a win.
  • It comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa faces mounting pressure to resign after the Section 89 independent panel made damning findings about millions of dollars that were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. 

As President Cyril Ramaphosa faces mounting pressure to resign, the ANC's nominee Zweli Mkhize has attempted to swoon young party supporters in a bid to secure a win.

Mkhize addressed youth members from the ANC's Dullah Omar region in Langa, Cape Town. 

He arrived to a roaring welcome from the party’s youth supporters, whom he urged to hold party delegates accountable as they head to its 55th elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. 

"We need unity, a divided ANC leadership cannot support the party and make sure its members are united," he said. 

Mkhize has embarked on a whirlwind tour around Cape Town - he is expected to make an address in Citrusdal on the West Coast. 

The former health minister – who stepped down amid a tender corruption scandal - spoke about the current ANC leadership. 

He said:

This ANC is being weakened by its own members and leaders. The ANC does not belong to these leaders it belongs to you.

Mkhize's address comes as the ANC's National Working Committee and National Executive Committee are expected to discuss the outcomes of Parliament's Section 89 independent panel which made damning findings about millions of dollars that were stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. 

Mkhize used the opportunity to send a strong message that the ANC was "not for sale".

"This ANC must work for our people, it must unite itself and all the people of this country. This ANC must ensure it deals with the issues facing our people and deal with poverty and inequality. We must make a difference in the ANC leadership," he said. 

READ | New poll hints that ANC’s electoral fortunes are dependent on Ramaphosa staying in charge

Mkhize made cryptic remarks about members of the ANC who are implicated in corruption and who have not adhered to the party's step aside resolution it had adopted. 

"The ANC is a party of honest people and we must discipline those who are not honest. When we go to this conference we must remember that our people are watching. We must rid ourselves of factionalism," he said.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancramaphosacyrilzweli mkhizelangacape townpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
24% - 955 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 1184 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
45% - 1773 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.56
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.59
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.50
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,797.91
0.0%
Silver
23.15
0.0%
Palladium
1,900.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,020.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,238
-0.9%
All Share
74,323
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,020
-2.7%
Industrial 25
91,592
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,398
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo