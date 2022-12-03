'ANC weakened by current leadership' presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize addresses youth in Cape Town

ANC presidential nominee Zweli Mkhize says the current leadership of the ANC has weakened the organisation.

Mkhize has attempted to swoon young party supporters in a bid to secure a win.

It comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa faces mounting pressure to resign after the Section 89 independent panel made damning findings about millions of dollars that were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Mkhize addressed youth members from the ANC's Dullah Omar region in Langa, Cape Town.

He arrived to a roaring welcome from the party’s youth supporters, whom he urged to hold party delegates accountable as they head to its 55th elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

"We need unity, a divided ANC leadership cannot support the party and make sure its members are united," he said.

Mkhize has embarked on a whirlwind tour around Cape Town - he is expected to make an address in Citrusdal on the West Coast.

The former health minister – who stepped down amid a tender corruption scandal - spoke about the current ANC leadership.

He said:

This ANC is being weakened by its own members and leaders. The ANC does not belong to these leaders it belongs to you.

Mkhize's address comes as the ANC's National Working Committee and National Executive Committee are expected to discuss the outcomes of Parliament's Section 89 independent panel which made damning findings about millions of dollars that were stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Mkhize used the opportunity to send a strong message that the ANC was "not for sale".

"This ANC must work for our people, it must unite itself and all the people of this country. This ANC must ensure it deals with the issues facing our people and deal with poverty and inequality. We must make a difference in the ANC leadership," he said.

Mkhize made cryptic remarks about members of the ANC who are implicated in corruption and who have not adhered to the party's step aside resolution it had adopted.

"The ANC is a party of honest people and we must discipline those who are not honest. When we go to this conference we must remember that our people are watching. We must rid ourselves of factionalism," he said.



