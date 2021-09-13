21m ago

add bookmark

ANC welcomes High Court's dismissal of Magashule’s appeal of suspension

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule.
Ace Magashule.
Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Image
  • The ANC has welcomed the dismissal Ace Magashule's application for leave to appeal his suspension.
  • Spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ruling was a clear indication that the ANC had acted against Magashule within the parameters of the party's rules. 
  • Mabe said the ANC was always certain that the matter would be dismissed.

The ANC has welcomed the dismissal by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s application to appeal an earlier judgment upholding his suspension. 

The party said the ruling was a clear confirmation that it had acted with in the parameters of its authority. 

Speaking to the SABC on Monday morning following the high court’s ruling, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: "The ANC has always been certain that the case it brought forward is consistent with its own constitution and that it did not act outside the parameters of its own constitution in terms of executing the decision to ask the secretary-general to step aside."

He added that the decision to suspend Magashule in May - in a letter signed by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte - when the party said that he would be temporarily suspended until the outcome of his legal proceedings  was "consistent with a resolution taken at the 54th national conference". 

READ | Another blow for Magashule as his court challenge to ANC suspension is dismissed

Magashule had argued that the national executive committee’s (NEC) step-aside resolution amounted to a narrowing down, repurposing or amending of the resolution of the national conference, but the court maintained that the decision was actually in line with the party’s own constitution and conference resolutions. 

Mabe welcomed the findings, saying although he had not read the entire court judgment, he believed that "it seems to be an affirmation" of the fact that the NEC of the ANC "did not act outside the parameters and outside own own authority". 

"We did what was empowered to us as the NEC of the ANC we applied the rules as set out in our own constitution and the guideline that we shall have put forward as it relates to conditions under which a member could be asked to step aside. We are represented by a team of lawyers who are dealing with that issue, we have left it to them to attend to that issue and I know that even when we did  put forward an application to the court, our own lawyers would have prepared our own responding affidavits to that."

In a strongly worded ruling, the High Court said "there are no political imperatives which influenced" the courts decision, or any "prejudgment" of the issue before the court, as had been submitted by Magashule.

The judgment read: 

We, therefore, reject the applicant’s contentions that we displayed bias, either actual or perceived, and do not believe that a higher court would come to a different conclusion considered the step aside rule in relation to its content, objective and relationship with the other provisions of the Constitution.

The court also found that the judges had thoroughly analysed each material issue and had come to the conclusions based on the facts and the applicable law. 

"The fact that the applicant may disagree with the factual findings of the court, even if such disagreement are copious, does not lead to the ineluctable conclusion that the court was biased," read the ruling. 

The court found that "none of the decisions that this court made on the various factual issues which it decided on were so unreasonable that a perception of, or actual bias, can be shown". 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpule mabeace magashulejessie duartepolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you feel was at fault for Verstappen and Hamilton's Italian GP crash?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Verstappen
24% - 318 votes
Hamilton
42% - 566 votes
They were both at fault
34% - 461 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

8h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

8h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

8h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

8h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

8h ago

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.19
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.43
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,786.93
-0.0%
Silver
23.46
-1.2%
Palladium
2,153.50
+0.7%
Platinum
953.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,503
+0.6%
All Share
64,645
+0.5%
Resource 10
61,632
+1.5%
Industrial 25
81,522
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,002
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

4h ago

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo