ANC Western Cape conference: Delegates set to discuss 'the influence of money in our politics'

More than 700 delegates are expected to attend the ANC conference this weekend.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • The ANC will discuss internal challenges the party faces in the Western Cape.
  • The party is in its weakest position in the province for more than a decade.
  • It is gearing up to convene a much-awaited elective conference over the weekend. 

The ANC in the Western Cape intends to focus on how to confront internal discord as it prepares to convene a much-awaited elective conference over the weekend. 

More than 700 delegates are expected to attend the conference at Cape Town International Convention Centre, during which the party is expected to elect a provincial leader for the first time in eight years. 

On Wednesday, the party released its conference discussion papers. 

Nobulumko Nkondlo briefed the media and admitted the ANC's position in the province was at its weakest for more than a decade.

"The ANC will also seek to confront its internal challenges that have placed the ANC in this province in its weakest position in more than a decade, with weak structures, low membership, loss of activists and public servants that are distant from their communities," she said. 

Nkondlo said delegates would have an opportunity to discuss what had become "cancerous within the organisation; the influence of money in our politics".

She said:

There will also be discussions on organisation renewal, on women and gender equality, and how the broader socio-economic challenges of our people can be resolved.

The discussion documents include a paper on the political economy, which will look into the question of how spatial justice, economic inequality and separate developments can be confronted and dealt with.

Another document deals with voting patterns in the province and what issues are a top priority for voters, as informed by research and surveys.

The main objective of releasing the discussion documents is to enable ANC members, deployed by various branches to the conference, to have wide-ranging discussions on policy and organisational matters, express their different views and emerge with a set of solid proposals that will serve as a blueprint for the new provincial executive committee as they seek to chart a renewed path forward.

"The conference will discuss proposals on how all residents can have and should have equal access to good healthcare, good and safe schooling, all must be housed, and how those who remain at the margins, drowning in floods, with no access to electricity and tap water, can make their voice heard and reclaim their power," she said.

Nkondlo said the conference should also engage on how to resolve the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality, and how to unite the province beyond race, class and gender disparities.

The battle for the position of chairperson is expected to be between Richard Dyantyi, current ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore, and senior government official Justin de Allende.

Of the 700 attendees, 650 delegates will come from branches, regional executive committees, the interim provincial committee and the ANC's leagues.

The remaining 50 delegates will be guests from alliance partners, fraternal organisations and other stakeholders.

One of the ANC's top seven national officials is expected to open and close the conference.

On top of the party's agenda for the conference weekend is to put together a plan to wrestle the DA below the 50% majority.


