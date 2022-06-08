1h ago

ANC Western Cape MPL and 2 more suspects spend night behind bars on car theft, fraud charges

  • ANC member of the Western Cape legislature Danville Smith has been arrested.
  • Smith and two foreign nationals were arrested on Tuesday and charged with fraud and motor vehicle theft.
  • The ANC said it would summon Smith to explain the arrest and charges.

ANC member of the Western Cape legislature Danville Smith is in hot water after being arrested by Vredendal police on charges of fraud and theft of a motor vehicle.

Smith and two foreign nationals, aged 30 and 34, spent Tuesday night behind bars following their arrest during a joint police operation.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the arrests. He said Vredendal police became aware of incidents of motor vehicle theft during the past six months, after the owners had advertised their vehicles on social media. The same modus operandi had been used.

"The vehicles' registered owners were approached by a bogus buyer who made electronic payments and sent fraudulent bank notifications to the seller that prompted the release of the vehicle with documentation," Van Wyk said.

READ MORE | Former Western Cape ANC MPL Danville Smith charged with corruption

Van Wyk said the police team successfully carried out an operation, which led to the seizure of a white BMW.

Police said more arrests were on the cards.

The three people arrested are expected to appear in the Vredendal Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

ANC spokesperson in the Western Cape, Sifiso Mtsweni, said the party noted Smith's arrest.

Mtsweni said:

We are gathering all the facts around his arrest. You would remember that he is already on the step-aside [rule], as per the policies of the organisation.

"We will be summoning him on the latest charge sheet, and the provincial leadership will express itself at an appropriate time," he added.

Last year, Smith voluntarily stepped aside as an ANC member of the Western Cape legislature, in line with the party's step-aside rule, following allegations of corruption which were levelled against him.

In April last year, Smith appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on corruption charges and was released on a warning.

Smith's court appearance came after a lengthy Hawks investigation into irregularities at the Cederberg Municipality, where he served as speaker until 2016.


