ANC wins IFP support in KZN from right under EFF's nose

The IFP has announced that it has an agreement with the ANC in the 21 hung KwaZulu-Natal councils.

According to IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa, the decision was taken after talks with other smaller parties failed.

The EFF announced on Tuesday that they had agreed in principle with the IFP to go into coalition, but the ANC has seemingly pulled the rug from under its feet.

The IFP on Wednesday announced that it was entered into an agreement with the ANC in the 21 hung KZN councils.



IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said, while his party had announced last week that it would not be going into coalitions with the ANC, talks with other smaller parties and a broader look at the voting patterns in the province in hung municipalities had made the party change its mind.

"What we experienced in many of the discussions we held over hung municipalities was not encouraging. Some political parties appeared to see themselves as kingmakers and felt entitled to make difficult demands.

"Some wanted the mayoral chain, others wanted to be speaker. At a fundamental level, this would be a manipulation of democracy, for these positions they want were not fairly won through the ballot box," he said.

"In KwaZulu-Natal, it is clear that voters in each municipality predominantly chose either the IFP or the ANC, with the exception of Umngeni where the DA was the majority choice. Despite there not being an outright majority in some municipalities, either the IFP gained the most seats or the ANC did.

"Thus, after frank discussions at national level with the ANC, we have come to a broad understanding that where the IFP has the most seats, despite no outright majority, the IFP will form the municipal government. Reciprocally, where the ANC has the most seats, despite no outright majority, the ANC will form the municipal government," said Hlabisa.

He assured IFP voters that "neither party [the IFP or ANC] will interfere in this process, and will support the principle of the two largest parties becoming the government and official opposition respectively".

Hlabisa’s announcement came only a day after EFF leader Julius Malema announced during his party’s media briefing that they had agreed in principle to enter into coalitions with the IFP.

Malema spoke about how the ANC would not regain control of the eThekwini municipality, after it lost its outright majority.

He added that the EFF had contributed to the ANC's loss of eThekwini and the other 20 municipalities in the province.

The ANC said its national executive committee (NEC) members had worked hard to convince the IFP to end its stance on not working with it in the province.

"ANC NEC members have been in talks with the IFP since the outcomes of the results came out, and are still in talks even at this point. At some point, even the President Cyril Ramaphosa was roped in when talks seemed to be heading towards a deadlock," said a senior provincial ANC member.

They added that what the ANC had promised to accelerate strides towards ensuring that the two parties finally get back to a point where they were one party.



"With the ANC’s performance in the province during these elections, and the looming 2024 elections, forming one party with a party that is eating up most of our support would actually work in our favour.

"Plus, the ANC made it known to the IFP that, should it join forces with the EFF, it would make things hard for itself for such a time as it will again to join the ANC, as it would have given Malema’s party a platform to eat at both of our support," said the ANC member.