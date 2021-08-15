22m ago

ANC wishes hospitalised Zuma a speedy recovery

Juniour Khumalo
Former president Jacob Zuma.
  • The ANC has wished Zuma a speedy recovery after he underwent a surgical procedure.
  • Only Zuma's lawyers are allowed to see him in hospital. 
  • The Department of Correctional Services is cautiously optimistic about Zuma's condition.

The ANC has wished its former president Jacob Zuma well after he underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday. 

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Sunday: "The ANC wishes its former president, who is also former president of the republic, Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery following confirmation by the Department of Correctional Services that he under went a surgical procedure... while other procedures have been scheduled for the coming days."

Mabe urged members of the ANC and citizens to also "keep comrade Zuma in their thoughts and prayers during this time". 

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi also released a statement, saying they had received numerous messages of "love, support and concern for the well-being of president Zuma" and "all the messages were well received and appreciated".

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that "we remain cautiously optimistic" about Zuma's condition.

He was, however, quick to add that the former president was receiving the best medical care possible. 

Nxumalo also said the former president was not allowed to have visitors at the medical facility where he's receiving treatment. 

Only Zuma's lawyers are permitted to see him for consultations in preparation for the arms deal corruption trial that was last week postponed to 9 September. 

Nxumalo said visitation for Zuma was not permitted in adherence with Covid-19 regulations and "only his legal representative were allowed to see him should there be any need for consultation with their client". 

News24 was unable to get a comment from Manyi on how the family was dealing with not being able to visit. 

Nxumalo cautioned South Africans not to speculate on Zuma's medical condition.

Correctional services said it was unable to predict a discharge date "as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible".

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal for contempt of court. 

