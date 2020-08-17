1h ago

add bookmark

ANC won't use pension funds to bail out state-owned enterprises - Godongwana

Qaanitah Hunter
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Enoch Godongwana, chairperson of the ANC's subcommittee on economic transformation.
Enoch Godongwana, chairperson of the ANC's subcommittee on economic transformation.
Gallo Images
  • Enoch Godongwana says the ANC is not proposing that pension funds be used to bail out state-owned enterprises. 
  • He says the ANC wants pension funds to be used to fund profitable infrastructure projects. 
  • The ANC held a virtual discussion on the country's economic recovery plan post-Covid-19. 

ANC economic policy guru Enoch Godongwana said he wanted to debunk the notion that the ANC intended to use pension funds to bail out collapsing state-owned enterprises.

He also sought to debunk "the latest theory" that the ANC wanted to use worker pensions to fund a state bank.

"All of those things a mischievous," he said.

The ANC's Progressive Business Forum held a virtual discussion on Monday evening around the country's economic recovery plan.

The ANC had tabled a document which puts infrastructure at the centre of the country's economic recovery post-Covid-19.

READ | Mboweni backs calls for pension funds to finance infrastructure projects 

To fund infrastructure spend, the party proposed amending Regulation 28 of the Pension Fund Act which would allow access to pension funds.

Amendment

This amendment would use finance institutions to fund long-term infrastructure and capital projects. The law as it stood, did not allow for it.

Godongwana said they wanted to "tweak" Regulation 28.

"We want to create an environment where trustees [of funds] can invest in infrastructure projects as long as those infrastructure projects are profitable," he said.

READ | The time was right to alleviate hardships - Dlamini-Zuma on Level 2 regulations

Sandile Zungu of the Black Business Council said the conversation around amending Regulation 28 was massive in determining how infrastructure projects would be funded.

"The fiscus has no money," he added.

Zungu said there would have to be strict measures in place to not put workers' lifetime savings at risk.   

Godongwana said the proposals made by the ANC for the country's economic recovery was not very different from that of business.

He said the country needed a social dialogue to bring everyone together.

Godongwana said construction had the ability to absorb some of the millions of unskilled unemployed in the country.

Related Links
ANC launches discussion document which reimagines SA's economy after Covid-19
Economy still in the hands of those who controlled it before democracy - ANC deputy SG
DA happy Ramaphosa 'overlooked' ANC's radical economic transformation forces
Read more on:
enoch godongwanaeconomy
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
56% - 2521 votes
I'm disappointed
13% - 562 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
31% - 1399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

18h ago

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.48
(-0.77)
ZAR/GBP
22.92
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
20.77
(-0.94)
ZAR/AUD
12.62
(-1.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.28)
Gold
1984.26
(+2.70)
Silver
27.44
(+5.17)
Platinum
951.00
(+1.49)
Brent Crude
45.46
(0.00)
Palladium
2190.00
(+3.75)
All Share
57435.08
(+0.63)
Top 40
53140.21
(+0.76)
Financial 15
9968.10
(-1.85)
Industrial 25
75290.59
(+0.24)
Resource 10
60226.69
(+2.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo