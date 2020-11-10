35m ago

add bookmark

ANC Youth League website 'hacked', linked to porn site amid payment dispute with developer

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC flag and t-shirt.
ANC flag and t-shirt.
Vathiswa Ruselo, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • The ANC Youth League web page has been hacked and, for two weeks, has been linked to a hardcore pornographic site.
  • It is being taken down as the party scrambles to fix the mess.
  • This comes amid a payment battle between the ANC and a developer.

The ANC is in the process of taking down its youth league's web page after it was linked to a pornography website for more than two weeks.

The page is hosted on the party's website.

READ | Nothing to celebrate, some say as ANCYL marks 76 years

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told News24 that the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) web page was "hacked" and that the party was investigating the matter.

"The website has been hacked and we have taken necessary steps to deal with the situation which include taking it down."

The incident left viewers stunned on Tuesday morning.

News of the pornography link was first publicly reported on Twitter by the spokesperson for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Nonceba Mhlauli.

Mhlauli blasted members of the National Youth Task Team (NYTT), which is tasked with organising the youth league's elective conference.

Lack of youthfulness

Mhlauli has been openly critical of the NYTT over its lack of youthfulness.

"The eldership is so useless that they couldn't pick this up. @ANCYL give us back our organization. Inohlule lento (you have lost it)."

But NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said the NYTT could not be blamed for the incident and added that it knew about the hacking two weeks ago and immediately contacted the ANC about it.

Mkhize said the ANCYL was not able to regain control or upload content on the website since 2015 when the developer of the website blocked them.

"The developer claims that the ANC owes it outstanding payments so this has been a longstanding issue and they are refusing to hand over the website to the youth league."

News24 has seen a letter which the ANC's legal advisor wrote to the service provider to demand that the name and reputation of the party be protected.

In the letter, ANC legal advisor Krish Naidoo put the blame squarely on the shoulders of the service provider that had control of the website.

"The ANC would have delinked the porn site from the youth league website itself had [the service provider] honoured an arbitrator's award to hand over ownership of the ANC website to the ANC. This has not happened, and we place on record that there is no legal basis for [the service provider] not to return ownership possession and control of the ANC website, including the ANC Youth League."

Naidoo called on the service provider to hand control of the website back the ANCYL.

"Since [the service provider] continues to act in defiance of the award, the ANC calls on it and your good selves to take immediate action to urgently correct this grave attack on the integrity and good name of the ANC Youth League and the ANC."

News24 will reach out to the service provider for comment.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANC website battle: Party fails to secure ruling, wants to go to court instead
ANC's revamped website goes live after non-payment drama
ANC to launch 'ground-breaking' new website
Read more on:
ancancylinternet
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1231 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 2795 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 3525 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.53
(-1.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.60
(-1.68)
ZAR/EUR
18.32
(-0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.93)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.76)
Gold
1876.00
(+0.36)
Silver
24.15
(-0.22)
Platinum
872.00
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2469.00
(+0.48)
All Share
57317.39
(+0.02)
Top 40
52628.53
(-0.11)
Financial 15
11152.43
(+1.86)
Industrial 25
80528.02
(-1.41)
Resource 10
51992.81
(+1.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

23h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo