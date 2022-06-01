ANC's grip on Soweto in jeopardy as parties contest by-election

Ward 53 in Protea Glen, Soweto, was up for a by-election on Wednesday following the death of its councillor.

The ANC won the ward by 58% in the 2021 local government elections.

Opposition parties are using every opportunity to attract voters in the by-election, including bringing in political heavyweights.

Inroads by opposition political parties in the ANC's stronghold of Soweto in the 2021 local government elections have pushed the party to canvas harder to appease voters in Wednesday's by-election.



Ward 53 in Protea Glen, Johannesburg, was up for grabs following the death of the local ANC councillor.

This by-election has brought out the political heavyweights,

including Herman Mashaba of ActionSA and Marshall Dlamini of the EFF, who used what was left of the day to convince residents to vote for their respective parties.

The ANC saw some of its lowest voter turnouts in the local government elections when residents in strongholds, like Soweto, chose not to vote.

The party's electoral decline was also attributed to voters choosing other political alternatives.

ActionSA made the most significant inroads in ward 53 when it gained 17% of the vote, beating out the EFF and the DA - which obtained 14% and 3%, respectively. The ANC won the ward by 58%.

Despite being upbeat and confident, ANC organiser Sifiso Mzolo admitted the party faced stiff competition from opposition parties.

However, other ANC members in the area denied other parties, like ActionSA, were making inroads.

Mzolo said that was why the ANC chose Ntshavheni Muthvhatsindi to stand in the by-election.

The party hoped his involvement in community outreach programmes in the area would win him over residents.

"The candidate has been doing community work, and hence we are saying we have no fear. We did work harder this time because there were many issues in the community, such as electricity.

"He was part of making it happen so that those in the community have electricity. That main road has been resurfaced, and he was part of that. He has been doing service delivery, and the people believe in him," Mzolo said.

Resident Nkosingiphile Mduli shared Mzolo's sentiments on why he thought the ANC's candidate was the man for the job.

He said: "I know him better than any other candidate. But this place needs a lot of development work, and we need outreach work and arts and sports facilities in this area."

In November's local government elections, ActionSA gained 17% of the vote in the ward.

The party stunned many in its first elections, and its provincial leader, John Moodey who drove around in a marked ActionSA branded bakkie, said the party hoped to improve on this performance.

Like many by-elections this year, he added, this would be a test case for the party on whether it could sustain its first-year gains.

ActionSA ran a small call centre leading up to the by-election.

"We believe the 17% we got in 2021 is not a true reflection of what people want in this ward. Now is the opportunity to show the support we have in this metro. We are running a very sleek and cheap campaign. Small as we are, we can get into the ring with the giants.

"To us, it is a barometer on our support and whether it is sustainable. As long as we see growth, we show that we are more than newcomers," Moodey said.

The EFF added it was banking on its outreach work, which included hosting sporting events in the area and other activities, to help lure voters.

The party received 14% of the vote last year.

The EFF's deputy chairperson for Johannesburg, Victor Senyatso, said the party was hopeful, despite its previous performance.

The DA received 3% of the vote in the ward last year.



DA MP Adrian Roos said the party hoped its message, based on national issues, would help convince voters.

The party had a petition on hand for voters to support its campaign to have the fuel levy scrapped.

Like in previous elections, voters in Lufhereng said they were primarily driven by national issues such as crime, lack of jobs and housing.

Onica Mulaudzi, 36, said she was unemployed and that was her biggest worry, adding she was unlikely to change her vote cast in previous elections.

"This place has no jobs, but I am not changing from what I vote for. But I want to see them bring change to the community," Mulaudzi added.

Jol Orapeleng, 64, said he had never changed his vote since 1994 and did not plan to do so.



He added he owed his RDP house and pension to the party he voted for, which he declined to name.

"In this place, when you are not the ANC, you do not get work, but I am changing my vote because I have seen no difference in my life," a 56-year-old woman said as she walked into the polling station.

A 70-year-old grandmother, who declined to be named, told News24 she was tired of her living conditions.

She lamented the lack of progress and said she worried about the future of her children and grandchildren.

As the day progressed, political parties made last-minute efforts to convince residents to vote as the 21:00 deadline approached.



