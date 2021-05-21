1h ago

ANC's Jessie Duarte gets Covid-19 jab in Soweto

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
ANC deputy secretary-general Comrade Jessie Duarte receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
  • The ANC's Jessie Duarte received her vaccination shot in Soweto on Friday.
  • Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout targets people aged 60 and above.
  • The health department has urged people to participate in the rollout.

The ANC's deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, received a Covid-19 jab at the vaccination site at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Duarte was among those participating in Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, which targets people who are aged 60 and above.

Phase 2 was launched on 16 May.

The Department of Health has urged people in this age group to register to get vaccinated.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Duarte was one of the party leaders who participated in the vaccination programme. 

Mabe accompanied Duarte to receive her vaccination.

He said:

The DSG [deputy secretary-general] is among leaders representing various sectors of society, who responded to the call by the national government to become vaccine ambassadors and allay fears around vaccine safety, by publicly taking the jab.


