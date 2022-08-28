ANC's KZN leaders visit Jacob Zuma to seek wisdom on ‘the issue of building the nation’

ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have visited the home of former president Jacob Zuma.

This was to seek “wisdom” from the former statesman.

Earlier this week, the ANC KZN leadership also visited the home of former president Thabo Mbeki.

Zuma is currently serving the remainder of his 15 month prison term at home after being released on medical parole in September last year.

Newly elected provincial chairperson Sibonelo Duma said they have come to seek guidance and wisdom on issues affecting the nation.

Speaking after the visit, Duma said the leaders wanted Zuma’s view on how to create unity.



As a former head of state and party leader, the ANC KZN believes Zuma is in a good position to offer guidance.

“We’ve spoken amongst other things - the issue of building the nation. [We spoke about] things [on] how to make sure that you transfer back what belongs to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, the economy wealth and the land,” Duma said.

Zuma apparently also advised the leadership on fostering unity in the party.

It's crucial for the ANC to have unity in KZN because it’s the party’s biggest support base.



“He has also just advised us on how to unite the province,” Duma told News24.

The ANC KZN will continue drawing experience and guidance from other former party leaders.

Earlier this month, Duma and his leadership visited former president Thabo Mbeki.

At the time, the leadership said the meeting would be the first of many that it hoped to undertake in its efforts to seek political wisdom.



