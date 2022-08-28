1h ago

add bookmark

ANC's KZN leaders visit Jacob Zuma to seek wisdom on ‘the issue of building the nation’

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home.
Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home.
Supplied
  • ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have visited the home of former president Jacob Zuma.
  • This was to seek “wisdom” from the former statesman.
  • Earlier this week, the ANC KZN leadership also visited the home of former president Thabo Mbeki.

ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have paid former president Jacob Zuma a visit at his Nkandla home to seek guidance and wisdom.

Zuma is currently serving the remainder of his 15 month prison term at home after being released on medical parole in September last year.

Newly elected provincial chairperson Sibonelo Duma said they have come to seek guidance and wisdom on issues affecting the nation.

READ | Malema believes Mashatile would make 'better' ANC leader than Ramaphosa

Speaking after the visit, Duma said the leaders wanted Zuma’s view on how to create unity.

As a former head of state and party leader, the ANC KZN believes Zuma is in a good position to offer guidance.

“We’ve spoken amongst other things - the issue of building the nation. [We spoke about] things [on] how to make sure that you transfer back what belongs to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, the economy wealth and the land,” Duma said.

Zuma apparently also advised the leadership on fostering unity in the party.

anc
ANC members at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home at the weekend.

It's crucial for the ANC to have unity in KZN because it’s the party’s biggest support base.

“He has also just advised us on how to unite the province,” Duma told News24.

The ANC KZN will continue drawing experience and guidance from other former party leaders.

Earlier this month, Duma and his leadership visited former president Thabo Mbeki.

At the time, the leadership said the meeting would be the first of many that it hoped to undertake in its efforts to seek political wisdom.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancsibonelo dumajacob zumakwazulu-nataldurbanpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 1753 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 1549 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
44% - 2726 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 203 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.89
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,737.96
0.0%
Silver
18.91
0.0%
Palladium
2,113.00
0.0%
Platinum
865.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
63,508
0.0%
All Share
70,173
0.0%
Resource 10
64,512
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,475
0.0%
Financial 15
15,758
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo