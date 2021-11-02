34m ago

ANC's poor election showing a 'warning shot' for the party, Mbalula concedes

Zintle Mahlati
ANC supporters cheer at a rally in Soweto.
  • The ANC has seen a drop in support in preliminary elections results. 
  • Fikile Mbalula says the low turnout and the drop in electoral support was a "warning shot" for the ANC. 
  • He said the ANC had faced a tough campaign, with the poor performance of municipalities making it harder to convince voters. 

The ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula believes the party's poor showing in some areas is a "warning shot" for the ANC.

The party has seen a low turnout in many of its traditional strongholds such as Soweto and Ekurhuleni.

News24’s Elections Forecaster projects that the ANC's support will drop by 11% in Ekurhuleni.

The reason for this has can be attributed to a low turnout and the party losing support to opposition parties, mainly the EFF and Action SA.

The ANC looks likely to govern through a coalition in various municipalities. Mbalula told News24 that the results were indicating that ANC supporters were unhappy with the party.

He said this was a warning for the party, but not a punishment from voters.

"People are disappointed, and they did express this in the campaign. I do not think that this is a punishment for the ANC. A punishment would have meant we are outvoted, out of power as the ANC.

"A punishment would mean the ANC is out of power. It is a warning shot that says we have confidence that you will deliver for us, but you need to do better," Mbalula said.

Throughout the ANC's election campaign, the party had to deal with complaints about water, electricity and housing. Mbalula said the poor running of some municipalities had made it tough for the party to campaign.

Grievances

"Those in our base that have not come out to vote, that is what it tells us. We have to deal with grievances raised. We had to deal with issues of electricity, issues of water. How do you tell a person who has been without water for five years, that on the eve of the elections, that let us go and vote."

The low voter turnout means two things for the ANC, according to Mbalula: that the party would have to go into coalitions, and that there was a disengagement of voters from democratic processes.

"The low turnout brings undesirable news to us, that of coalitions. It is a matter that we have to apply ourselves to. The low turnout is also a danger to a democracy, where people disengage, and the message it is sending, that people have told themselves they will not go out and vote for anyone," he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the ANC had managed to retain five councils and leads in three others.

