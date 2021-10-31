ANC's support in municipal elections below 50%, Ipsos poll predicts

The ANC's support is below 50%, according to Ipsos in a survey for eNCA.

Voter turnout, though, can play a significant role, with a higher turnout favouring the ANC.

Media24's poll has the ANC with support above 50%, albeit unlikely in any of Gauteng's metros.

The ANC's support in the run-up to Monday's municipal elections has been measured below 50% by a series of eNCA/Ipsos pre-election opinion surveys.



Furthermore, the surveys found that voter turnout will play a significant role in this election, with a higher turnout favouring the ANC and a lower turnout favouring the DA.

"Since the 1994 elections, results of both national and local government elections have always returned the ANC with countrywide support well above 50%," reads a statement from Ipsos.

In the survey's first wave, a quarter (25.5%) of registered voters did not choose a party to vote for. In wave 3, almost a third (31%) did not choose a party to vote for.

"A wide variety of explanations were given: some people indicated that they will not vote in the local government elections, while others expressed distrust of politicians and political parties. Some respondents were of the opinion that voting won't change anything, and others just refused to answer the question," reads the statement.

From the respondents who indicate they want to vote on election day, the ANC's support is 43.4%, the DA 24.2% and the EFF's support 14.8%.

Ipsos modelled voter turnout scenarios: With a high turnout of 59%, the ANC's support stands at 45.7%, the DA at 23.5%.

With a medium turnout of 42%, the ANC's support is 46.5% and the DA's 24.2%. With a meagre turnout of 27%, the ANC's support is 38.5% and the DA 31.5%.

"Looking at the outcomes of the model, the most probable outcome will be between the medium and the high voter turnout scenarios. The performance of political parties is influenced fundamentally by different turnout outcomes. For instance, a low turnout scenario will be to the benefit of the DA, and the detriment of the ANC. The model is not linear and different scenarios influence different parties differently," reads the statement.



READ | ANC likely to get more than 50% of votes in municipal elections - Media24 survey

However, a survey Media24 commissioned from Victory Research shows the ANC could expect more than 50% of the votes cast on Monday.

The findings of the survey include:

In a 49.2% voter turnout scenario, the ANC can expect 55% of the vote; in a 57% voter turnout scenario, 56% of the vote; and in a 72.7% voter turnout scenario, it can expect 52% of the vote.

In a 45% voter turnout scenario, the DA can expect 23%; with 49.2% voter turnout scenario, it can expect 22% of the vote; in a 57% voter turnout scenario, 21% of the vote; and in a 72.7% voter turnout scenario, it can expect 19% of the vote.

For the EFF, in a 45% voter turnout scenario, the party can expect 10% of the vote; in a 49.2% and 57% voter turnout scenario, it can expect 11% of the vote; and in a 72.7% voter turnout scenario, 14% of the vote.

READ | ANC unlikely to obtain majority in Johannesburg, Tshwane - exclusive Media24 poll

In comparison, in the 2016 municipal elections, when voter turnout was 57.97%, the ANC got 53.91% of the national vote, the DA 26.90% and the EFF 8.19%.

However, the survey did find the ANC's chances of obtaining outright majorities in Gauteng's metros are slim, with the same expected for Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The DA remains in the pound seats in Cape Town.

The race in eThekwini, where the ANC now governs with an outright majority, is quite tight, and an unlikely high voter turnout can press the ANC under 50% in this metro.