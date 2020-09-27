38m ago

add bookmark

ANC's Zim junket: Fire Mapisa-Nqakula, opposition parties demand

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images
  • The DA and FF Plus called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
  • This after Ramaphosa sanctioned her for taking ANC officials on an air force jet to Zimbabwe.
  • The opposition parties say the sanction isn't serious enough. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa's reprimand of Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for taking ANC officials on an air force jet to Zimbabwe isn't enough – she should be fired, two opposition parties said.

Late on Saturday evening, the Presidency issued a statement announcing that Ramaphosa had issued Mapisa-Nqakula with a formal reprimand.

"The president has further sanctioned the minister by imposing a salary sacrifice on the minister's salary for three months, starting from 1 November 2020.

"Her salary for the three months should be paid into the Solidarity Fund, which was established to support the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic," reads the statement.

"The president, furthermore, directed the minister to make sure that the ANC reimburses the state for the costs of the flight to Harare and to report to him once that has been done."

The action already taken against the minister was not good enough, said DA MP Kobus Marais in a statement on Sunday.

He demanded that Ramaphosa fire Mapisa-Nqakula before the end of this week.

"The president's decision to merely reprimand the minister for wilfully overseeing the ANC's abuse of an air force jet is simply not good enough.

"This reprimand does not illustrate how serious President Ramaphosa is about the minister's dereliction of duty, it illustrates how weak he is in holding members of his party and his executive to account."

Abuse of state resources

He said Ramaphosa effectively downplayed this abuse of state resources by stating it was an "error of judgment" by Mapisa-Nqakula.

"This smacks of how former president Jacob Zuma evaded accountability after the Nkandla scandal, which was another blatant incident of the abuse of state resources.

"We simply cannot allow that the minister gets off scot-free. The fact is that she wilfully allowed the ANC to abuse public funds to illegally travel to Zimbabwe and back aboard the air force's Falcon-900 aircraft."

READ | SANDF says defence minister went to Harare for official duty and gave ANC colleagues a lift

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald expressed a similar sentiment, saying Ramaphosa's sanction is "simply a ruse to pacify the public".

"The FF Plus says it is not a severe enough punishment for a very serious transgression. President Ramaphosa should have fired her immediately. That would have been the correct decision," Groenewald said in a statement.

He noted that the FF plus has already complained to the Public Protector about the matter.

"The president allowed a golden opportunity to show to South Africa that he is serious about eradicating corruption pass him by.

"He once again failed the country in service of the ANC and this sanction is merely a ruse after the gross negligence of the minister of defence, which is tantamount to corruption.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP MP and chairperson of the parliamentary financial watchdog committee, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, tweeted that Ramaphosa's sanction is insufficient, unless the president releases the report he sought from the minister on the matter.

"Transparency is good governance!" Hlengwa tweeted.

Related Links
ANC trip to Zimbabwe: Ramaphosa enters the fray, demands report from Mapisa-Nqakula within 48 hours
SANDF says defence minister went to Harare for official duty and gave ANC colleagues a lift
Mozambican insurgency threatens South African gas interests - defence minister
Read more on:
daff plusancnosiviwe mapisa-nqakula
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 900 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 5137 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 656 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.04
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
21.81
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.90
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.03
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.12)
Gold
1860.65
(+0.03)
Silver
22.87
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.51
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
42.23
(-0.12)
Palladium
2207.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53587.11
(-1.22)
Top 40
49547.74
(-1.16)
Financial 15
9401.28
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
72949.70
(-1.72)
Resource 10
53453.42
(-0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo