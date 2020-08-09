1h ago

ANCWL, MKMVA call for action against 'treacherous vultures' for voting out Mangaung mayor

Tshidi Madia
Olly Mlamleli was ousted after numerous service delivery and administration failures.
Mlungisi Louw, Gallo
  • The ANCWL and MKMVA have hit out at ANC councillors who voted with opposition parties to remove Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli.
  • They are calling for the ANC to take action against them and to reinstate Mlamleli as mayor.
  • The ANCWL blames the removal of Mlamleli on "entrenched patriarchal systems in politics".

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) have denounced the motion of no confidence against Manguang Mayor Olly Mlamleli, calling for action to be taken against party members who voted with the opposition for her removal.

They want the mayor of the municipality, which was placed under administration last year, to be reinstated.

Mlamleli was removed on Friday after the motion was brought forward by the FF Plus, which was supported by the majority of councillors.

This was the third attempt to remove her from the seat of power in the embattled municipality.

Both the ANCWL and MKMVA met the development with disappointment and anger after some within their own ranks worked with opposition parties to achieve this.

The women's league, in a statement, referred to those who supported the motion as "wedge drivers" and "sellouts", and asked the ANC to institute internal disciplinary action against them.

"No army in the world allows soldiers to be commanded by an enemy general in attacking its own members. If this foreign tendency is not nipped in the bud, we are likely to face a situation where all ANC deployees leading municipalities, provinces and even the national government will be removed by the sellouts," said its secretary-general, Meokgo Matuba, in the statement.

It also decried the removal of women in leadership positions, calling it the result of entrenched patriarchal systems in politics.

"Women must unite and expose and defeat the sexists within and outside ANC structures," Matuba added.

Expressing similar views, the MKMVA's national spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, described the ANC councillors who voted with the opposition as traitors.

He raised the same concerns about women in leadership and called for the number of women elected in positions of power in the ANC to reflect demographics across the party whose membership is dominated by women.

"[The] MKMVA furthermore insists that those ANC members, no matter their seniority within the ANC, who have in the past made themselves guilty of similar conduct as well as those who may be found to have indulged in vote buying, should be charged and swift disciplinary action must be taken against them," said Niehaus.

He added this was the only way the ANC could be saved from "treacherous vultures" destroying it from the inside out.

Read more on:
olly mlamlelimangaungpolitics
