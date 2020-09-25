Andile Lungisa granted bail, pending ConCourt application

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor and former ANC Youth League deputy president Andile Lungisa has been released on bail, pending his Constitutional Court challenge against his prison sentence for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In 2018, Lungisa was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison of which one year was suspended.

He was found guilty of smashing a glass jug on the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a scuffle in the council in 2016.

He previously appealed his conviction and sentence to the High Court but the appeal was dismissed. He then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to overturn the sentence.

